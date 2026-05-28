Case Report Archives

As a regular reader of this Substack my antenna are up with respect to cancer in the people around me and certainly to any cancers that develop in me! I am light-skinned, freckled and spend a lot of time in the sun. I could do a better job of applying sunscreen but I’m not sure if sunscreen is medicine or poison, just so you know where I stand on that. I tend to develop basal and squamous cells cancers from time-to-time so I get regular 6-month dermatologist inspections.