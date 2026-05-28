Case Report Archives

Detailed Case Reports. Includes what the diagnosis was, the prognosis, the specific self-treatment protocols with fenbendazole that were used and the outcomes.
Case Report: Squamous Cell Esophageal Cancer, age 74, Male
This Case Report is of a seventy-four year old man with squamous cell esophageal cancer that spread to a single lymph node. This type of cancer is extremely aggressive with respect to metastatic growth and has a very low five year survival prognosis
Case Report: Diffuse Midline Glioma, age 27, Male
I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Midline Diffuse Glioma. Unfortunately, it was inoperable so I did the standard of care rounds of chemotherapy and radiation. I felt really sick from the chemo and didn’t finish it off. Fortunately I tried fenbendazole and it greatly reduced my tumor.
Case Report: Renal Cell Carcinoma, age 63, Male
The following Case Report comes from a 63 yr old man with metastatic kidney cancer, that spread to his pancreas, lungs, inferior vena cava, and bone. He tried immunotherapy but it was unsuccessful and it also was not tolerated well. Given six months to live, he learned about fenbendazole.
Case Report: Canine Lymphoma, age 12, Male
This is the story of Moose whose owner, a retired veterinary technician, started Moose on fenbendazole as soon as the lymphoma diagnosis was rendered. Within two to three weeks of liquid fenbendazole, essentially the time between diagnosis and the first appointment with the oncologist, Moose’s tumors had shrunk significantly.
Case Report: Plasmacytoid Urothelial Cancer, age 54, Male
I was told from my doctor that I had plasmacytoid urothelial cancer after two tumors were removed from my bladder and biopsied. I was informed that this type of cancer is very rare, is highly aggressive and that it doesn’t respond to chemotherapy or radiation. The options I was given were terrible: basically bladder removal and then hope for a miracle.
Case Report: Desmoid Tumor (Aggressive Fibromatosis), age 34, Male
Desmoid tumors aren't considered cancers because they don't spread to other areas of the body. But they can be very aggressive, acting more like cancers and growing into nearby structures and organs. For this reason, people with desmoid tumors are often cared for by cancer doctors. The following is a detailed Case Report of a man with an aggressive desmoid tumor and his experience in using fenbendazole to eradicate that tumor as told by his wife.
Case Report: Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Male, age 63
As a regular reader of this Substack my antenna are up with respect to cancer in the people around me and certainly to any cancers that develop in me! I am light-skinned, freckled and spend a lot of time in the sun. I could do a better job of applying sunscreen but I’m not sure if sunscreen is medicine or poison, just so you know where I stand on that. I tend to develop basal and squamous cells cancers from time-to-time so I get regular 6-month dermatologist inspections.
Case Report: Canine High-Grade Soft Tissue Sarcoma, age 9
My story involves my big dog, Piper who is a Yellow Lab and American Staffordshire mix. She adopted us after being neglected by her previous owner, who declined to claim her. Piper had a large external tumor that was surgically removed in January.
Case Report: Canine Oral Malignant Melanoma, age 14, Male
My dog Hershey was diagnosed with a terminal case of malignant melanoma. He had a large tumor growing on his gum and protruding out of his mouth. We had a biopsy taken of the tumor and it was diagnosed as cancer. Then we had the tumor removed, and it was diagnosed as terminal cancer that was expected to spread all over his body. They estimated that he would live only a few months more. That was 14 months ago.
Case Report: Rectal Carcinoma Stage 3, age 69, Male
I was diagnosed with stage 3 rectal cancer in July of 2023 with a 5cm x 3cm tumor just above my anus along with an enlarged lymph node in my pelvic region measuring about 2 cm. The tumor had penetrated into the outer wall of the rectum and the pain and nerve irritation I was experiencing was significant.
Case Report: Bladder Cancer, age 76, Female
Went to ER due to abdominal pain and a CT scan was performed. Results showed 2 small tumors in my bladder, suspected cancer. Referred to urologist for scope. Scope showed the same thing 2 small tumors near bladder neck.
Case Report: Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Stage III, age 45, Female
I was diagnosed with Stage III, Triple Negative Breast Cancer in October of 2022 after noticing some changes on the skin of my breast and some pain in the area. Mammogram, CT scan and biopsy confirmed that it was breast cancer….triple-negative breast cancer. I had stage 3 triple negative breast cancer involving my lymph nodes, the worst one to get.
Case Report: Prostate Cancer Stage IV, age 75
But for all practical purposes, this most sensitive scan showed nothing. None of the previous and larger lesions on my spine and arm were even mentioned. (lymph nodes had long since ceased to be an issue, and all soft tissue was still zilch).
Case Report: Squamous Cell Carcinoma, age 80, Female
She saw a nurse at the local hospital wound clinic who scraped it all clean, bandaged it up and strongly suggested she request her GP do a biopsy as “sores which don't heal over several years are suspicious”. This was duly done and it proved to be a basal cell carcinoma (later revised to squamous cell).
Case Report: Adenocarcinoma Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (Stage IV) with Metastases to Liver, age 54, Female
A 54-year-old woman, received the diagnosis every person dreads: Stage 4 Adenocarcinoma Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with spread to the liver. A battery of tests—CT scans, X-rays, MRI, and a biopsy—confirmed the diagnosis was definitive and the cancer was metastatic. Her oncologist delivered the standard, grim prognosis for such a case: one to two years of life, and likely less without aggressive conventional treatment. This is the starting line from which KC began her fight.
Case Report: Metastatic Squamous Cell Cancer, age 77, Female
This Case Report details the experience of a 77-year-old female diagnosed in March 2021 with metastatic squamous cell carcinoma and given a four-month prognosis. After palliative conventional chemotherapy and radiation yielded significant side effects, she independently initiated treatment with fenbendazole
Case Report: High-Grade Non-Invasive Bladder Cancer, age 69, Male.
This case report details the clinical course of K.S. a 169-lb, 69 yr old male, diagnosed with high-grade non-invasive urothelial carcinoma of the bladder. The case outlines K. S.'s diagnostic process, treatment decisions—including refusal of standard intravesical therapy and subsequent adoption of an alternative protocol—and subsequent clinical outcomes.
Case Report: Metastatic Melanoma NRAS Variant, age 69, Male.
This Case Report of PC, as told by his wife, documents the case of a 69-year-old male, with Stage 4 metastatic melanoma who achieved a complete metabolic response. PC initiated treatment with fenbendazole, resulting in a significant partial response, including the resolution of multiple metastatic sites.
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, Male, age 71
This case report details the experiences of SG, a 71-year-old male, 6’2” tall and weighing 205 lbs, who was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma in April 2025 after a lump in his mouth was excised. Following his diagnosis, the recommended course of treatment was further surgery and radiation. However, SG opted to pursue an alternative treatment plan in collaboration with his naturopath.