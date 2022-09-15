The purpose of Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer.

This substack is a Pay-it-Forward project. While reading another publication on a topic totally unrelated to cancer, in the comments section, a poster wrote, “Look into fenbendazole, it cured my prostate cancer”. That’s all that was written and that’s all that it took because a day earlier my mother-in-law was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. She was refusing traditional treatment, so the timing was perfect to explore a non-traditional approach. What was discovered was no less than amazing! An apparent cure for cancer hidden in plain sight. (FYI, her cancer was eradicated within 3-4 months) and some 4 years later she is about to celebrate her 87th birthday! Hidden because of oversight, lack of public awareness or overt censorship, it didn’t matter because now is the time to release this genie from its bottle and spread the word about fenbendazole.

A quick search finds the case report of a man named Joe Tippins who eradicated his incurable metastatic lung cancer with fenbendazole after he was given up for dead by the medical community (this situation - being given up for dead because traditional medicine failed - turns out to be a quite common experience among the Cases reported here in the now three years since this Substack started). While there may be other unknown Joe Tippins’ out there that pre-date the person we’re referencing now, we are confident in designating Joe Tippins as the father of the practical application of fenbendazole to treat human cancers. A better way to say it is that Joe Tippins is the true hero to those that have saved themselves and loved ones with fenbendazole.

We have technical training in the sciences underpinning medicine and at least one of our team has a Ph. D. in a biological science, so we can read, interpret, design, measure and test ideas and data. The team is spread out geographically, each with its specialities and interests. The initial design of this Substack is to present Case Reports of people who have used fenbendazole to self-treat their cancer. Fenbendazole has been around since 1962, is safe, effective, inexpensive and available over-the-counter. What’s the catch? Fenbendazole is used to treat parasites and worms in animals. Parasites and cancer cells share a common weakness in the design of their intracellular microtubule transport systems that fenbendazole exploits enabling it to selectively kill those cells. Many people immediately dismiss the potential of fenbendazole when they learn it is “dog medicine.” That initial reaction is overcome when the success stories regarding fenbendazole and cancer are told including the lack of serious side effects.

This Substack is organized in the following manner:

Self-reported or interview-obtained anonymous Case Reports. You can report your experiences with fenbendazole in the comments section or in greater detail (preferred) by email (myfenbendazole@proton.me).

Summary of the report along with analysis and take-home messages.

Subsequent integration of useful comments from readers.

Each separate Case Report will list the type of cancer, age and sex. For example, the first Case Report is Metastatic Breast Cancer, age 83, Female. More details, if available, will be in the Case Report.

Other articles related to fenbendazole and its usage.

The idea is to direct readers to their cancer where they can learn from the experiences of others using fenbendazole.

Why do we wish to remain anonymous? The information is what matters, not the people reporting it. Plus, not everyone will be thrilled with the potential of fenbendazole as a cure for some cancers. Fenbendazole has been around since 1962, is off-patent, inexpensive, readily available without a prescription and is free of major side effects. Cancer treatment is a huge cash cow so those milking that cow will have a vested interest in undermining getting the word out that Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer. Over time, expect fenbendazole, and many of the other repurposed substances that are being found to eradicate various cancers, to be attacked, vilified and become the target of “experts” whose cash cow is being threatened. It is our hope that by presenting the best information available that a useful tool will be available for those searching for alternative treatments for their maladies.

Finally, in no way, shape or form is this Substack giving medical advice or telling you what to do regarding treating cancer. Do your own research, and if, as a result of that research, you decide to try fenbendazole to treat your cancer that is wholly your decision. We hope that the information here helps you make the best decisions possible regarding using fenbendazole, be sure to keep notes, and let us know how it goes and any questions that may arise. It’s how we all learn.

A note regarding how Case Report material is submitted and prepared. We receive comments or emails that usually start out with something to the effect of “Hey, it worked for me!” Some initial contact can have more detail but most don’t. From there we might ask for more detail and if 1. the person responds, and 2. it seems like an interesting case, we will ask if they’d like to help prepare an anonymous Case Report of their experiences. This can take the form of back and forth emails or a phone interview in some instances. Keep in mind that the people submitting this information have just come through a hellish time and they may not have kept as detailed a record, or remember everything to the extent and detail that we would all ideally like to know. With those limitations and caveats, we feel that the Case Reports we do have are amazing in their level of detail and heartfelt effort expended by the former cancer patient in an effort to help others who might benefit from their experiences.

Finally, in large part due to the Make America Healthy Again Movement, we are encouraged that the time is here to rethink how cancer is treated. As you read this Substack it will become apparent that a “cure” for many cancers has been available for many years in the form of fenbendazole and its analogs. Disclosing this information, in the form of Case Reports of those that have self-treated their own cancers, is the best way to bypass the medical censorship complex established by Big Pharma to suppress information regarding repurposed off-patent, safe and inexpensive medicines like fenbendazole.

The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of this community. Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

