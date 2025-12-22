Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

Home
Notes
Archive
About

December 2025

November 2025

October 2025

August 2025

July 2025

Case Report: Metastatic Prostate Cancer, Liver and Lymph Node Metastases, age 74.
Metastatic Stage IV Prostate Cancer Squashed with Fenbendazole
  Ben Fen
Case Report: High-Grade Non-Invasive Bladder Cancer, age 69, Male.
Surgery, Ivermectin and Fenbendazole
  Ben Fen
Case Report: Adenocarcinoma Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (Stage IV) with Metastases to Liver, age 54, Female
Fenbendazole, Ivermectin, Immunotherapy
  Ben Fen
New Published Peer-Reviewed Research Paper: Fenbendazole as an Anticancer Agent? A Case Series of Self-Administration in Three Patients
Published in Case Reports in Oncology, May 26, 2025
  Ben Fen
Aspirin Facilitates Fenbendazole Bioavailability
Experimental Co-Crystals of Salicylic Acid Increase Solubility by 800%
  Ben Fen
© 2026 Ben Fen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture