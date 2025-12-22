Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer
New Book: Cancer is a Parasite: Kill It With the Safe, Over-the-Counter Antiparasitic Fenbendazole
New Book by Ben Fen to be published February 24, 2026
Jan 12
•
Ben Fen
288
280
49
December 2025
End of Year Milestones and Accomplishments
2025 was great but 2026 is shaping up to be the most significant in the history of cancer research
Dec 22, 2025
•
Ben Fen
107
35
15
November 2025
Vitamin D's Renewed Promise in the Fight Against Cancer
Adequate vitamin D is linked to reduced cancer incidence and more effective treatment
Published on StarPower: All Things Vitamin D
•
Nov 21, 2025
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, Male, age 71
Surgery, Fenbendazole, Ivermectin, DMSO leads to Complete Remission
Nov 19, 2025
•
Ben Fen
109
28
15
Fenbendazole: Questions Answered, Things to Know, Useful Tips - November 2025
Important tidbits of information for using fenbendazole to treat cancer
Nov 9, 2025
•
Ben Fen
390
143
86
October 2025
Effects of Fenbendazole on Liver Enzymes
Liver Enzymes May Transiently Rise as Cancer Cells are Actively Killed
Oct 11, 2025
•
Ben Fen
209
84
38
August 2025
Case Report: Metastatic Melanoma NRAS Variant, age 69, Male.
Complete Metabolic Response in Stage 4 Metastatic Melanoma Following Fenbendazole and Subsequent Immunotherapy
Aug 10, 2025
•
Ben Fen
119
51
13
July 2025
Case Report: Metastatic Prostate Cancer, Liver and Lymph Node Metastases, age 74.
Metastatic Stage IV Prostate Cancer Squashed with Fenbendazole
Jul 29, 2025
•
Ben Fen
122
44
14
Case Report: High-Grade Non-Invasive Bladder Cancer, age 69, Male.
Surgery, Ivermectin and Fenbendazole
Jul 27, 2025
•
Ben Fen
124
42
15
Case Report: Adenocarcinoma Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (Stage IV) with Metastases to Liver, age 54, Female
Fenbendazole, Ivermectin, Immunotherapy
Jul 23, 2025
•
Ben Fen
141
65
20
New Published Peer-Reviewed Research Paper: Fenbendazole as an Anticancer Agent? A Case Series of Self-Administration in Three Patients
Published in Case Reports in Oncology, May 26, 2025
Jul 14, 2025
•
Ben Fen
148
63
31
Aspirin Facilitates Fenbendazole Bioavailability
Experimental Co-Crystals of Salicylic Acid Increase Solubility by 800%
Jul 13, 2025
•
Ben Fen
288
139
61
