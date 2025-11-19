Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer presents Case Reports of people who have treated their own cancers along with other articles to help understand how fenbendazole works to treat cancer. Previous articles covering other cancers are in the Archives link.

Adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) is a relatively rare form of cancer that most commonly develops in the salivary glands or other regions of the head and neck. While it can occur in other parts of the body, such as the skin, breast, and cervix, the majority of cases originate in the minor and major salivary glands. ACC is characterized by its slow but persistent growth and its tendency for perineural invasion, which is the spread of cancer cells along nerves (Stanford Medical Center).

Current treatment options for ACC primarily involve a combination of surgery and radiation therapy. Surgical excision with the goal of achieving clear margins is often the first line of treatment (Jang, et al., 2017). This may be followed by radiation therapy to eradicate any remaining cancer cells and reduce the likelihood of local recurrence. In cases of advanced or metastatic disease, chemotherapy and targeted drug therapies may be utilized, although ACC is generally considered to be less responsive to chemotherapy compared to other cancers (Sung, et al., 2003).

The prognosis for individuals with ACC can vary. While five-year survival rates are relatively high, the long-term prognosis is more guarded due to the high rate of local recurrence and the potential for distant metastases, most commonly to the lungs, which can occur many years after the initial diagnosis. Factors that can influence the prognosis include the tumor’s stage and location, the presence of positive surgical margins, and perineural invasion (Cheung, et al., 2023).

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Case Report

This case report details the experiences of SG, a 71-year-old male, 6’2” tall and weighing 205 lbs, who was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma in April 2025 after a lump in his mouth was excised. Following his diagnosis, the recommended course of treatment was further surgery and radiation. However, SG opted to pursue an alternative treatment plan in collaboration with his naturopath.

Alternative Treatment Protocol

SG’s treatment regimen consisted of a combination of fenbendazole, ivermectin, and dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO). His daily protocol was as follows:

Ivermectin: 48 mg of ivermectin tablets taken once a day.

Fenbendazole and DMSO: A mixture of 1/2 teaspoon of liquid fenbendazole (2.5 mL = ~250 mg fenbendazole) (Merck brand) and 1-1/2 teaspoons of 100% DMSO (7.5 mL) (from Belle Chemical off Amazon). This mixture was allowed to sit for a few minutes and was then held in the mouth, particularly at the site of the original tumor, for approximately 15 minutes before being swallowed. This was done three times a day. SG noted that he switched to liquid fenbendazole with DMSO to improve cellular absorption.

Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) and DMSO: A mixture of four drops of CDS and two drops of DMSO in a shot glass with one ounce of water. This was also held in the mouth for several minutes and then followed by a few more ounces of water. This was taken either first thing in the morning or just before bed.

The only side effects reported were loose bowels and a garlic-like body odor, a known side effect of DMSO.

Illustration showing the flow of a liquid held in the mouth

Outcome

In October 2025, after following this protocol, SG underwent two CT scans which revealed no evidence of cancer. He plans to consult with his naturopath to determine an appropriate maintenance dosage.

Timeline of Diagnoses, Treatments, and Outcomes

April 2025: Diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma after the excision of a lump in his mouth. Advised to undergo further surgery and radiation.

Post-April 2025: Began an alternative treatment protocol with his naturopath, initially using ivermectin and fenbendazole tablets.

Subsequent Treatment Period: Modified the protocol to include liquid fenbendazole mixed with DMSO for sublingual administration, three times daily (~250 mg, 3x per day). Continued with daily ivermectin (48 mg/day) and added a daily dose of CDS mixed with DMSO.

October 2025 (Friday before the report): Underwent two CT scans.

October 2025 (Following CT scans): Received results from the CT scans indicating he was “totally free of cancer.”

November 2025: Scheduled a follow-up appointment with his naturopath to discuss a maintenance plan.

Summary

What prompted you to try mixing fenbendazole with DMSO?

I was diagnosed with ACC after having a lump in my mouth excised. I was advised to do further surgery and radiation. I chose to work with my naturopath and began with ivermectin and fenbendazole tablets. As I learned that fenben tablets don’t absorb into the cells well I eventually, with the help of my naturopath, came up with mixing dmso in liquid fenben made by Merck. Since the cancer was in my mouth, I held it there for 15 minutes or so then swallowed it. I did this 3 times a day.

I also eventually added CDS mixed with DMSO once a day.

What do you think worked?

I can’t be sure which of the things I’ve been using did the most work at eliminating the cancer but am very glad something worked. And grateful that I haven’t had to suffer further surgery and any radiation.

Any side effects?

The only side effect I had was loose bowels. That and the garlic aroma from DMSO some people can’t stand.

Congratulations to SG for taking the bull by the horns. In addition to demonstrating the effectiveness of repurposed medicines (fenbendazole, ivermectin) on ACC, he also addressed the issue of soluability and absorption. Fenbendazole, in particular, does not dissolve well in water which is why it is suggested to take it with a meal or a fat to promote absorption. Despite this obstacle clearly the Case Reports here using orally administered fenbendazole indicate that fenbendazole is absorbed sufficiently to eradicate these various cancers (when taken with a fat like olive oil or butter).

SG attacked his cancer in a logical and reasoned manner. By administering fenbendazole to his mouth, and keeping it locally there for 15 minutes, not only did he attack the cancer at its location, he also may have benefitted from the sublingual absorption of fenbendazole. SG incorporated DMSO under the guidance of his naturopath, which may have been the key in absorption (see below).

Sublingual drug administration is a method where a drug is placed under the tongue, allowing it to dissolve and be absorbed directly into the bloodstream through the highly vascularized mucous membrane there. This route bypasses the gastrointestinal tract and hepatic first-pass metabolism, leading to rapid onset of action and higher bioavailability compared to oral ingestion (Saha, et al., 2017).

The mechanism involves passive diffusion of the drug molecules through the thin, permeable sublingual mucosa into venous blood, which drains via various veins (facial, internal jugular, brachiocephalic) directly into systemic circulation. This allows for quick delivery of drug compounds to the target tissues without degradation by digestive enzymes or liver metabolism (Asar, et al., 2025).

Sublingual absorption ay be a feasible approach for a drug like fenbendazole with a size of 300 daltons, especially if the solution is held in the mouth for up to 15 minutes like SG did. Drugs absorbed by the sublingual route generally need to be quite small in size (well below 1,000 daltons) and either moderately lipophilic or hydrophilic, with the molecular weight of 300 daltons well within the practical range for passive diffusion across the sublingual mucosa (Morsi, et al., 2017; Weinberg, et al., 1988). [Daltons are a measure of molecular weight where 1 dalton corresponds roughly to the mass of a single proton or neutron, making it a standard unit to express the mass of atoms and molecules. The molecular weight (dalton size) of fenbendazole is approximately 299 Daltons. Ivermectin has a larger molecular weight, about 875 Daltons.]

This is also not the first time fenbendazole was coadministered with DMSO as a delivery system. A recent study examining a mechanism through which fenbendazole kills breast cancer cells combined fenben and DMSO. This study by Pan et al. (2025) found that fenbendazole induces pyroptosis—a form of inflammatory cell death—in breast cancer cells through the HK2/caspase-3/GSDME signaling pathway. The researchers found that fenbendazole suppresses tumor growth not only by activating pyroptosis but also by inhibiting glycolysis via HK2 downregulation.

Some of the greatest obstacles facing the repurposed drug revolution is not in demonstrating the effectiveness of agents like fenbendazole, mebendazole and ivermectin against cancer – we already know they are effective - it is in optimizing the delivery and absorption of the drugs. Developing novel sublingual drug delivery technologies for fenbendazole presents a significant business opportunity by enabling rapid and efficient systemic absorption of this established low-cost anticancer agent. Such delivery innovations can overcome fenbendazole’s poor water solubility and oral bioavailability, improving therapeutic effectiveness for cancer treatment. Advancing sublingual fenbendazole formulations could position an intrepid company at the forefront of repurposed oncology therapeutics with potential for broad market impact and clinical adoption.

Fenbendazole, Fat, and DMSO: Solubility and Absorption

Standard commercial forms of fenbendazole (powder, granules, or veterinary pastes) cannot be effectively delivered sublingually.

Because fenbendazole is highly lipophilic (fat-soluble) and practically insoluble in water, it will not dissolve in the saliva under your tongue. Without dissolving, the drug cannot pass through the mucous membranes into the bloodstream.

1. Why Standard Sublingual Delivery Fails

Fenbendazole is highly lipophilic (fat-loving) and practically insoluble in water (Villar et al., 2016). For sublingual administration to work, a drug must dissolve in the saliva to penetrate the mucous membranes under the tongue (Hua, 2019). Because fenbendazole does not dissolve in this aqueous environment, placing standard powder or granules under the tongue results in the drug being swallowed rather than absorbed directly into the bloodstream, negating the advantages of the sublingual route (Narang & Sharma, 2011).

2. The Common Alternative: Lipid-Enhanced Oral Delivery

The most evidence-based method to increase the absorption of benzimidazoles, such as fenbendazole, is to administer them orally with food. Research indicates that the bioavailability of these compounds is significantly improved when taken with a meal, particularly one rich in fats (McKellar et al., 1993). The presence of lipids stimulates bile secretion and micelle formation, which solubilizes the drug in the gastrointestinal tract and enhances systemic uptake (Virkel et al., 2004). Fenbendazole enriched animal feed (to control parasites) prevented the development of experimentally implanted tumors in several different instances (e.g. Gao, et al., 2008).

Take with Fats: Absorption increases significantly when fenbendazole is taken with a fatty meal, butter or oil.

Specific Oils: Studies suggest that olive oil , which is high in oleic acid, may be particularly effective at increasing bioavailability.

Mechanism: The fat stimulates bile production and helps solubilize the drug in the intestine, allowing significantly more of it to enter the bloodstream.

3. The “Experimental” Exception (DMSO)

While standard forms are unsuitable for sublingual use, fenbendazole is soluble in dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) (Gottschall et al., 1990). In experimental or non-clinical settings, dissolving fenbendazole in DMSO creates a liquid solution that can permeate biological membranes more effectively than solid forms. However, this is not a standard clinical delivery method and carries risks associated with solvent impurities and tissue irritation. One issue with DMSO is that it can “drag” impurities in the mouth into the bloodstream, so caution is advised.

The most evidence-based method to improve fenbendazole efficacy is to take it orally with a meal rich in healthy fats or butter.

To learn just about everything that is currently known about DMSO, we highly encourage you to read the Substack The Forgotten Side of Medicine by The Midwestern Doctor. She covers the history, the facts and the promise of DMSO in treating many afflictions.

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References

Asar, T. O., Al-Hejaili, O. D., El-Sawy, H. S., Abd-Allah, F. I., Omar, A. M., Ahmed, T. A., & El-Say, K. M. (2025). From Oral to Sublingual: A Redefined Avanafil Tablet with a Breakthrough in Bioavailability and First-Pass Metabolism Avoidance. Drug Design, Development and Therapy, 19, 2551–2576. https://doi.org/10.2147/DDDT.S504291

Cheng, Y., Xu, L., Chen, Z., Wu, H., Zou, H., Zhang, T., Liu, G., Liu, Z., Yin, C., Ma, L., Zhang, S., Li, W., Huang, S., & Zhang, D. (2023). Prognosis of adenoid cystic carcinoma in head and neck region treated with different regimens-A single-centre study. Cancer Medicine, 12(3), 2368–2377. https://doi.org/10.1002/cam4.5065

Gao, P., Dang, C. V., & Watson, J. (2008). Unexpected antitumorigenic effect of fenbendazole when combined with supplementary vitamins. Journal of the American Association for Laboratory Animal Science : JAALAS, 47(6), 37–40.

Gottschall, D. W., Theodorides, V. J., & Wang, R. (1990). The metabolism of fenbendazole in animals. Parasitology Today, 6(4), 115-124

Hua, S. (2019). Advances in oral drug delivery for regional targeting in the gastrointestinal tract - Influence of physiological, pathophysiological and pharmaceutical factors. Frontiers in Pharmacology, 10, 524

Jang, S., Patel, P. N., Kimple, R. J., & McCulloch, T. M. (2017). Clinical Outcomes and Prognostic Factors of Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma of the Head and Neck. Anticancer Research, 37(6), 3045–3052. https://doi.org/10.21873/anticanres.11659

McKellar, Q. A., Galbraith, E. A., & Baxter, P. (1993). Oral absorption and bioavailability of fenbendazole in the dog and the effect of concurrent ingestion of food. Journal of Veterinary Pharmacology and Therapeutics, 16(2), 189-198

Morsi, N. M., Abdelbary, G. A., Elshafeey, A. H., & Ahmed, M. A. (2017). Engineering of a novel optimized platform for sublingual delivery with novel characterization tools: in vitro evaluation and in vivo pharmacokinetics study in human. Drug Delivery, 24(1), 918–931. https://doi.org/10.1080/10717544.2017.1334719

Narang, N., & Sharma, J. (2011). Sublingual mucosa as a route for systemic drug delivery. International Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, 3(Suppl 2), 18-22.

Pan T, Jin S, Huang X, Xin X, Xing Q, Yang W, Dong J and Li L (2025) Fenbendazole induces pyroptosis in breast cancer cells through HK2/caspase-3/GSDME signaling pathway. Frontiers in Pharmacology. 16:1596694. doi: 10.3389/fphar.2025.1596694

Saha, P., et al. (2017). SUBLINGUAL DRUG DELIVERY: AN INDICATION OF POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVE ROUTE. Int J Curr Pharm Res, Vol 9, Issue 6, 5-7. https://journals.innovareacademics.in/index.php/ijcpr/article/view/23436/13233

Stanford Medical Center. Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma. https://stanfordhealthcare.org/medical-conditions/cancer/adenoid-cystic-carcinoma.html

Sung M, Kim KH, Kim J, et al. Clinicopathologic Predictors and Impact of Distant Metastasis From Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma of the Head and Neck. Arch Otolaryngol Head Neck Surg. 2003;129(11):1193–1197. doi:10.1001/archotol.129.11.1193

Villar, D., Cray, C., & Zaias, J. (2016). Fenbendazole. In Fowler’s Zoo and Wild Animal Medicine Current Therapy, Volume 8 (pp. 683-688). W.B. Saunders

Virkel, G., Lifschitz, A., Sallovitz, J., Ballent, M., & Lanusse, C. (2004). Comparative hepatic and intestinal metabolism of albendazole and fenbendazole in the rat. Xenobiotica, 34(3), 247-259

Weinberg, D. S., Inturrisi, C. E., Reidenberg, B., Moulin, D. E., Nip, T. J., Wallenstein, S., Houde, R. W., & Foley, K. M. (1988). Sublingual absorption of selected opioid analgesics. Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, 44(3), 335–342. https://doi.org/10.1038/clpt.1988.159

Items Included in All Posts

Fenbendazole vs. Mebendazole vs. Albendazole vs. Flubendazole: The benzimidazoles are very similar chemically and they have very similar mechanisms of action with respect to disrupting microtubule function, specifically defined as binding to the colchicine-sensitive site of the beta subunit of helminithic (parasite) tubulin thereby disrupting binding of that beta unit with the alpha unit of tubulin which blocks intracellular transport and glucose absorption (Guerini et al., 2019). If someone asks you how fenbendazole kills the cancer cells, the answer is in italics in the previous sentence.

The class of drugs known as benzimidazoles includes fenbendazole, mebendazole, albendazole and flubendazole. Mebendazole is the form that is approved for human use while fenbendazole is approved for veterinary use. The main difference is the cost. Mebendazole is expensive ~$555 per 100 mg pill, while fenbendazole is inexpensive ~48 cents per 222 mg free powder dose (Williams, 2019). As you may recall, albendazole is the form used to treat intestinal parasites in India and these cost 2 cents per pill. FYI, to illustrate how Americans are screwed by Big Pharma, two pills of mebendazole cost just $4 in the UK, 27 cents per 100 mg pill in India and $555 per 100 mg pill in the US.

While most of the pre-clinical research uses mebendazole, probably because it is the FDA-approved-for-humans form of fenbendazole, virtually all of the self-treating clinical reports involve the use of fenbendazole. Because the pre-clinical cancer studies use mebendazole (ironically the human form of fenbendazole) and humans self-treat their cancers with fenbendazole (the animal form of mebendazole) it is very reasonable to assume that mebendazole and fenbendazole are functional equivalents with respect to cancer. It would be helpful if future pre-clinical and clinical investigations simply used fenbendazole as a practical matter. For the purposes of this Substack, fenbendazole, mebendazole and albendazole are used interchangably.

Where to get fenbendazole

In our experience and the experiences of those that write in, it appears that the three readily available brands of fenbendazole (Panacur-C, FenBen Labs, Happy Healing Labs) are equally effective. Panacur-C can be obtained locally in pet stores, while they all can be obtained from Amazon. The article on Questions & Answers discusses the brands of fenbendazole in detail and shows photos of the various brands referenced.

If you would like to report your experiences with fenbendazole you can do so privately by email myfenbendazole@proton.me or more publicly in the Comments section in any of the articles. Also, if you know of people who’ve tried fenbendazole, and it didn’t work, we’d be especially interested in hearing from you now. Understanding the conditions and factors that enhance or impede the success of fenbendazole in treating cancer are valuable.

Disclaimer:

Statements on this website have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The contents of this website is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. This website does not provide any kind of health or medical advice of any kind. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The case reports presented reflect the real-life experiences and opinions of other readers or users of the website. The experiences of those readers or users are personal to those particular readers/users and may not necessarily be representative of all readers/users. We do not claim, and you should not assume, that all other readers/users will have the same experiences. Do you own research, consult with relevant medical professionals before attempting to self-treat for any condition.