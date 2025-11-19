Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

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Lawrence Rosen's avatar
Lawrence Rosen
Nov 19

Would it make sense to grind/mortor and pestle fenben into powder and mix with dmso to create paste and apply it transdermally. Newly diagnosed with prostate cancer...Gleason 3 plus 4 intermediate favorable. Reluctant to begin radiation therapy. 79 years old with other morbidities. Already taking paragon, 222mg fenben and 12mg iver with some other ingredients. Have added an additional 12mg iver. Product is marketed for parasite cleanse but many of the users are, like me, mainly interested in attacking cancer. Like many of us, also taking many supplements. Just started putting intermittent fasting into practice. Professor Seyfred's theory of metabolic disfunction as basis of cancer seems to make sense to me.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
Nov 19

Very interesting and well written — thanks for sharing.

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