Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

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bats3697's avatar
bats3697
3h

this and many other cures /think of all the untold murders by the pharmacy and hospitals because all this simple inexpensive treatment has been withheld

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
2h

my case is minor, but real. a large squamous cell carcinoma (diagnosed by Dr) grew on my outer ear. I ate fenbendazole every other day and applied ivermectin topically. Gone in three weeks - it just fell off. It is gone.

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