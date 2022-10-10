Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

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Ben Fen
Oct 18, 2022

All science begins with an observation. And, YES, there does seem to be a link between COVID mRNA injections and cancer. Some have termed the cancer, specifically cancer that had previously been in remission that resurfaces after these shots as "turboCancer." Regarding fenben, there are instances of people experiencing success with fenben - then they received, in these cases the booster - and then rapidly decline. Meaning fenben was shrinking their tumors and then it stopped working. It looks like the covid shots were the reason but more needs to be understood regarding the mechanism.

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Ben Fen
Oct 10, 2022

Clarification...the expectation is that fenben won't be needed unless there is evidence that the cancer has returned. That evidence may be an increase in the CA 27.29 tumor measure, for example.

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