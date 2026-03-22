by William F. Supple, Jr., Ph.D. aka Ben Fen

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer presents Case Reports of people who have treated their own cancers along with other articles to help understand how fenbendazole works to treat cancer. Previous articles covering other cancers and anticancer mechanisms of fenbendazole are in the Archives link.

Do you recall when the FDA came out aggressively attacking the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID?

Just as a reminder as to what an amazing medicine ivermectin is: Ivermectin was discovered in the late 1970s through a collaborative effort between the Kitasato Institute in Japan and Merck & Co. Satoshi Ōmura, a microbiologist at Kitasato, isolated a novel Streptomyces bacterium (S. avermitilis) from a soil sample collected near a golf course in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan, and cultured it for analysis. William Campbell, a parasitologist at Merck, then tested Ōmura's bacterial cultures and identified the potent antiparasitic activity of the fermentation products, which were named avermectins. A chemically modified derivative — 22,23-dihydroavermectin B₁, branded as ivermectin — proved to be both more potent and better tolerated. It was first approved for veterinary use in 1981 and rapidly became one of the most widely used antiparasitic agents in livestock and companion animals. Its transition to human medicine came in 1987, when Merck made the landmark decision to donate the drug indefinitely for the treatment of onchocerciasis (river blindness) in endemic regions of Africa and Latin America — one of the most celebrated acts of pharmaceutical philanthropy in history. It was subsequently approved for human use against strongyloidiasis and other helminthic infections, and its impact on global neglected tropical diseases was so profound that Ōmura and Campbell were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2015. In subsequent decades, ivermectin attracted research interest well beyond parasitology, including studies on its antiviral properties and, more recently, its potential anticancer mechanisms — areas that remain active fields of investigation.

Ivermectin is one of the safest medicines in the world, on par with fenbendazole and other antiparasitics like albendazole that are given to billions of people every year as part of public health mass drug administration initiatives to control parasitic infections (Kory, 2021; WHO, 2023).

Puzzle

Why would the FDA come out so aggressively in 2021 trying to scare people away from using this very safe, FDA-approved, Nobel Prize winning drug as a repurposed treatment for COVID?

We are interested in your thoughts on this (before we provide our thoughts). So please, answer the poll below before proceeding (it is completely anonymous).

As discovered and detailed in the book, Cancer is a Parasite, nations around the world that use antiparasitics like fenbendazole as part of public health mass drug administration initiatives have at least one-half the cancer incidence rate of nations like the US that do not have any such programs (despite undiagnosed, asymptomatic, untreated epidemic-scale parasitic infections that are themselves chronic inflammation-based cancer risk factors in the US population according to the CDC). For example the US has a cancer incidence rate of over 300/100k while India has under a 100/100k rate. Virtually every one of the 123 nations of the world that use antiparasitics have at least half the cancer incidence rate of the 62 mostly Western, definitely wealthy, nations that don’t!

So the answer to today’s question: Why did the FDA try to discourage people from trying ivermectin as a treatment for COVID? Because antiparasitics like ivermectin and fenbendazole, with their proven anticancer actions, would have inadvertently dramatically lowered the cancer incidence rate in the US and other nations that used ivermectin as a COVID treatment and would have destroyed the lucrative cancer treatment business. That’s why. If there is a better explanation, please, let’s hear it.

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Bonus: Why would the FDA be motivated to act in this manner?

Because Big Pharma paid for most of the FDA’s budget during the most recent Fauci years.

Approximately 45–48% of the FDA’s total budget comes from industry user fees (aka Big Pharma), with the exact percentage varying slightly by fiscal year.

The specific numbers:

FY 2022: User fees represented 46% ($2.9 billion) of FDA’s total budget of $6.2 billion. ￼

FY 2023: User fees accounted for over 46% of the agency’s FY2023 total program level. ￼

FY 2025: User fees from industry amounted to $3.3 billion in 2025, accounting for a little less than half of FDA’s overall $6.9 billion budget. ￼

Within specific program areas, the dependence on user fees is considerably higher. In FY2022, user fees accounted for $1.4 billion (66%) of the human drugs program budget, $197 million (43%) of the biologics program budget, and $228 million (35%) of the medical device program budget. ￼ More recently, user fees made up about 69% of the FDA’s $2.34 billion budget for human drugs work in fiscal 2024. ￼

Between FY2017 and FY2022, congressionally appropriated funding increased by almost 21%, while user fee revenue increased by more than 47% ￼ — meaning industry fees have been the faster-growing portion of the FDA’s budget over time.

Bonus: What percentage of FDA approved drugs are subsequently withdrawn from the market for efficacy or safety reasons, or receive Black Box warnings?

Outright market withdrawals — relatively rare (~1–3%)

Of roughly 2,500 medicines approved by the FDA or marketed in the US, a comparatively small number have been withdrawn from the market. Between 1993 and 2010 (an 18-year period), 17 drugs were approved and later withdrawn due to safety concerns — and those drugs were collectively prescribed at 112 million physician office visits before removal.

Any post-approval safety action — about 1 in 3

A Brigham and Women’s Hospital study found that for drugs approved between 2001 and 2010, nearly 1 in 3 had a postmarket safety event — defined as withdrawal from the market, addition of a boxed (”black box”) warning, or an FDA safety communication. Of 222 novel therapeutics approved in that period, three were withdrawn, 61 received boxed warnings, and 59 elicited safety communications.

Accelerated approval in oncology — much higher withdrawal rate

From 2009 to 2022, the FDA’s accelerated approval program approved 48 drugs and 66 oncology-related indications, but 15 indications (23%) were subsequently withdrawn due to lack of confirmed benefit.

Time lag is a major issue

For withdrawn drugs, the median time from FDA approval to market removal is five years. For oncology drugs under accelerated approval, it takes on average 46 months — and for one drug, 58 months — before an ultimately ineffective drug is withdrawn.

Bottom line: Outright withdrawals are a small percentage of all approved drugs (~1–3%), but if you include black-box warning upgrades and safety communications, roughly one-third of approved drugs encounter some post-market safety reckoning. The accelerated approval pathway, heavily used in oncology, has a notably higher withdrawal rate.

Primary sources for FDA stats:

∙ National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI): FDA User Fees: Examining Changes in Medical Product Development and Economic Benefits — https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK603243/

∙ Congressional Research Service: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Budget: Fact Sheet — https://www.congress.gov/crs-product/R44576

∙ AgencyIQ / POLITICO: Following layoffs, the future of FDA’s user fee programs is in extreme jeopardy (April 2025) — https://www.agencyiq.com/blog/following-layoffs-the-future-of-fdas-user-fee-programs-is-in-extreme-jeopardy/​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

References

Kory, P., et al. (2021). Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19. American Journal of Therapeutics, 28(3), e299–e318. PMC8088823.

WHO. (2023). Preventive chemotherapy to control soil-transmitted helminth infections in at-risk population groups. WHO Guidelines.

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Cancer is a Parasite Book Notes

Cancer is a Parasite is the #1 book in many Amazon categories like breast, lung and prostate cancer! The book is not in Barnes and Noble stores, which is obviously a huge disappointment. Some experts and others familiar with the business say that this is not unusual in that BN ceased being a primary bookstore long ago now focusing on calendars, gifts and stationary. Amazon is the place where books are sold. If you buy it on Amazon, please post your reactions and review on Amazon - a few words is all it takes. I think you can post comments on Amazon even if you obtained the book elsewhere. I would also ask that you comment here as well and as always, ask any questions that arise.

We are truly at a moment in time where a legitimate cure for cancer is about to enter the mainstream. The stars are aligned and the time is ripe for a real cure like fenbendazole. The ball is now in the court of the revamped Health and Human Services public health infrastructure. It is my hope that the shackles impeding progress from entrenched interests have been loosened enough to find the political will and courage to act in humanity’s best interests. It is truly a great time to be alive!

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Here is the link to the book at Amazon Cancer is a Parasite

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Items Included in All Posts

Fenbendazole vs. Mebendazole vs. Albendazole vs. Flubendazole: The benzimidazoles are very similar chemically and they have very similar mechanisms of action with respect to disrupting microtubule function, specifically defined as binding to the colchicine-sensitive site of the beta subunit of helminithic (parasite) tubulin thereby disrupting binding of that beta unit with the alpha unit of tubulin which blocks intracellular transport and glucose absorption (Guerini et al., 2019). If someone asks you how fenbendazole kills the cancer cells, the answer is in italics in the previous sentence.

The class of drugs known as benzimidazoles includes fenbendazole, mebendazole, albendazole and flubendazole. Mebendazole is the form that is approved for human use while fenbendazole is approved for veterinary use. The main difference is the cost. Mebendazole is expensive ~$555 per 100 mg pill, while fenbendazole is inexpensive ~48 cents per 222 mg free powder dose (Williams, 2019). As you may recall, albendazole is the form used to treat intestinal parasites in India and these cost 2 cents per pill. FYI, to illustrate how Americans are screwed by Big Pharma, two pills of mebendazole cost just $4 in the UK, 27 cents per 100 mg pill in India and $555 per 100 mg pill in the US.

While most of the pre-clinical research uses mebendazole, probably because it is the FDA-approved-for-humans form of fenbendazole, virtually all of the self-treating clinical reports involve the use of fenbendazole. Because the pre-clinical cancer studies use mebendazole (ironically the human form of fenbendazole) and humans self-treat their cancers with fenbendazole (the animal form of mebendazole) it is very reasonable to assume that mebendazole and fenbendazole are functional equivalents with respect to cancer. It would be helpful if future pre-clinical and clinical investigations simply used fenbendazole as a practical matter. For the purposes of this Substack, fenbendazole, mebendazole and albendazole are used interchangably.

Where to get fenbendazole

In our experience and the experiences of those that write in, it appears that the three readily available brands of fenbendazole (Panacur-C, FenBen Labs, Happy Healing Labs) are equally effective. Panacur-C can be obtained locally in pet stores, while they all can be obtained from Amazon. The article on Questions & Answers discusses the brands of fenbendazole in detail and shows photos of the various brands referenced.

If you would like to report your experiences with fenbendazole you can do so privately by email myfenbendazole@proton.me or more publicly in the Comments section in any of the articles. Also, if you know of people who’ve tried fenbendazole, and it didn’t work, we’d be especially interested in hearing from you now. Understanding the conditions and factors that enhance or impede the success of fenbendazole in treating cancer are valuable.

Disclaimer:

Statements on this website have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The contents of this website is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. This website does not provide any kind of health or medical advice of any kind. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The case reports presented reflect the real-life experiences and opinions of other readers or users of the website. The experiences of those readers or users are personal to those particular readers/users and may not necessarily be representative of all readers/users. We do not claim, and you should not assume, that all other readers/users will have the same experiences. Do your own research, consult with relevant medical professionals before attempting to self-treat for any condition.