Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

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ASK's avatar
ASK
Mar 22

Under FDA law, you cannot grant emergency use authorization (EUA) status for a product if there are existing drugs / therapeutics that are effective for the illness / disease in question. So they had to destroy / down play / get rid of ANY alternative that would have prevented or cured COVID, which included IVM and HCQ.

They also had the massive “disinformation” campaign against anyone that disagreed, had alternatives, or went against the agenda or narrative. And that was also a coordinated effort in maligning and censorship.

They could not allow anything to get in the way of the COVID vaccine cash cow that was planned and being forced worldwide on the public. Not to mention the other therapeutics like remdesivir that made money for them while killing people.

We can NEVER allow them to get away with doing this again. We must question everything.

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Brien's avatar
Brien
Mar 22

During Covid the reason for the massive discredit campaign against all forms of treatment, and especially HCQ and IVM, was twofold: 1) An Emergency Use Authorization(EUA) for a novel or experimental drug can only be authorized if there is no effective treatment for the target disease and 2) the powers that be wanted to ensure that the vaccine was the only path forward, the only solution to the pandemic, and that the people would submit to lockdown because it was necessary until the vaccine(the sole remedy to the situation) would arrive.

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