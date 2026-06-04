Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

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Isaac McCracken's avatar
Isaac McCracken
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Ben if you haven’t already, check out the symptoms of chronic mycoplasma infection: morphology changes, cell immortalization & anaerobic respiration. In many cases - directly linked to cancer. Mycoplasma are a prime suspect: they were discovered after the scientific community abandoned the parasite hypotheses. We all carry multiple mycoplasma species. They are ubiquitous and ignored contaminants in vaccines and experiments. They can hide indefinitely within cells and fuse to the DNA within the a host nucleus. I have been unable to find studies on antihelmintic drug impact on mycoplasma but I strongly suspect mycoplasma are a key factor in the disease.

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