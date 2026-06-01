Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

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Lori Holton's avatar
Lori Holton
2d

In my mind, this is a criminal act!

I cured my stage four ovarian cancer in four months following the Joe Tippens Protocol using FENBENDAZOLE!

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Brent's avatar
Brent
2d

This is very disheartening to hear about the paper retraction and the Australian censorship. Fortunately the truth, of any kind, will always be found by those that seek it. And the world is awakening to the corruption in all aspects of our lives. We all need to tell everyone we know about this so that others may spread the word to those that need it, that we may not come in contact with.

Personally, I have a friend that was just diagnosed with prostate cancer. Apparently the day he found out was the same day I just happened to shared this information with him, basically saying, "hey if you happen to know anyone that has cancer, tell them to start reading this info." My friend had a PET scan and the cancer of very small and only in the prostate currently. He has chosen to take ivermectin daily as he found a number of people in his circle of friends and acquaintances that have had success using it. We do a lot of out of town work on the summers, so he told his oncologist that he wants to wait until October before he chooses to do anything about it. And as I said, he is taking ivermectin daily and we are all hoping his oncologist tells him that his cancer has miraculously disappeared after he is tested again in October. I will post here and elsewhere once I hear more about this case. He and I are both graduate degree wildlife biologists. We are not human doctors, but we do have a decent grasp with how biological organisms work, at least compared to the general public. My friend's wife is also a nurse, which knows more about human anatomy, physiology and hospital procedures than both of us combined, and they have good insurance through her hospital. I personally, can not afford insurance and have not had any testing of any kind within the last 30 years. After reading countless articles, reading and listening to this book and talking with others, I have decided to take Fenben "just in case" I do have a cancer of some sort. So although I will not be able to be a case file for this body of info, I can say that I am not experiencing and side affects of any kind that I am aware of. I weighed the negatives of taking this substance with the potential positives of it's potential and have chosen to take Fenben out of an abundance of caution in favor of it. I also get kissed a lot by my dog's and figured a good deworming my be in order for me anyway. I do realize that in some respects this is one of the stupidest reasons in the world to put a foreign substance on my body. However on the other hand, I also know that just living and eating also puts a tremendous amount of cancer causing chemicals in my body that I'm not aware of. So, this is my choice. I take 222mg of powdered Fenben mixed in olive oil 3 days a week,take nothing for 4 days, and then repeat. I have only started, as has my friend and we are about 1 month into our journeys. In the future I will only be able to state if I had any side effects, but hopefully I will also report that my friend's cancer has disappeared or gotten significant smaller for some "unknown" reason in October. 😉

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