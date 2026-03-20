Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

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Nancy Hoyt's avatar
Nancy Hoyt
3h

Chemotherapy is pure poison, but it’s highly profitable. Hence, the reason it’s highly used and promoted by cartel medicine. They don’t want to #cure anyone! They want #CustomersForLife. Fenbendazole is a CURE that threatens everything and cuts off their revenue stream.

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Steve Glaiser's avatar
Steve Glaiser
2h

City of Hope says it all... most certainly the "evil meerkat" pops up at just the right time.

City of Hope is not the only large institution: the VA (which is >70% staffed by "ivy league" college doctors) is the most difficult place to get any support at all.

With respect to using the ISOM Protocol - and any variant - the VA is woefully guilty of leaving us all behind. I've had to do this whole thing "solo" and pay for meds, lab tests (predominantly blood work), and probably any future scans I believe could help, out of my own pocket.

I chose after my diagnosis (Gleason 3+3) late 2024 to self-administer the ISOM Protocol using a conservative and careful execution. I've documented my very conservative approach while executing the ISOM Protocol -- Dr. Makis posted it on his Substack for those interested. I am very willing to share with you as well, Dr. Supple.

And when I request from my VA PCP or VA Urology Department full panel(s) or just PSA (PSA Free, and PSA Free %) it's like a tug-of war with them. And don't get me started on the team scoffing at my requests for a PSMA PET scan!

I have used the ISOM Protocol twice: the first time was 12/2024 - 03/2025 (termed Version 1 [V1]) and recently 12/2025 - 03/2026 (termed Version 2 [V2]). I saw positive results after V1 execution when the results of my Comparative MRI were delivered this past December (12/2025): the first being a 0.6cm lesion was gone (now shows just inflammation in the area) and the second being a 1.1cm lesion which was shown to no longer be cancerous, I decided to execute V2. So far, so good...!!!

Anyway, I'm not surprised the greater community treats these successes with disdain and distrust. I refuse to allow my health to suffer because of the "meerkat burrows" full of doctors and health care "professionals" who are all near-flat-earth naysayers displaying an enormous lack of vision paired with the most destructive form of closed mindedness whenever they are faced with real world examples.

Time we all became our own best advocates!

I choose to fight!

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