Abstract

Krishnan et al (2026) published in the World Journal of Clinical Cases report a case of probable fenbendazole-induced liver injury in a patient with metastatic colon cancer on nivolumab/relatlimab, concluding that fenbendazole caused the hepatotoxicity and recommending against its use in cancer patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors. We argue that the biochemical evidence presented is more consistent with immunogenic tumor cell death potentiated by benzimidazole-checkpoint inhibitor synergy than with primary drug hepatotoxicity. Three published mechanisms support this interpretation: albendazole promotes ubiquitin-mediated proteasomal degradation of programmed cell death ligand-1 via ubiquilin-4 suppression; flubendazole downregulates programmed cell death protein-1 through signal transducer and activator of transcription-3 inhibition; and mebendazole demonstrates direct synergy with anti-programmed cell death protein-1 in syngeneic murine colorectal cancer models. The aspartate aminotransferase: alanine aminotransferase ratio of 1.01 at peak injury in the reported case, the stable alkaline phosphatase, and the documented hepatic metastases with periportal edema on computed tomography are more consistent with tumor cell onconecrosis than hepatocellular drug injury. The immune checkpoint inhibitor rechallenge result presented as key evidence for fenbendazole causality is, under the immunogenic cell death potentiation model, the predicted consequence of removing the immunogenic cell death inducer — not proof of isolated drug toxicity. We propose minimum methodological standards for future case reports and a diagnostic framework distinguishing drug-induced liver injury from onconecrosis in benzimidazole-treated cancer patients.

Key Words: Fenbendazole; Mebendazole; Benzimidazole; Drug-induced liver injury; Onconecrosis; Immunogenic cell death; Immune checkpoint inhibitor; Programmed cell death protein-1; Programmed cell death ligand-1; Tumor lysis

Core Tip: Benzimidazole anthelmintics directly modulate the programmed cell death protein-1/programmed cell death ligand-1 checkpoint axis and induce immunogenic tumor cell death. In cancer patients with hepatic metastases receiving concurrent immune checkpoint inhibitors, dose-escalation of fenbendazole would be expected to produce a wave of immunogenic tumor cell lysis releasing hepatic enzymes — biochemically indistinguishable from drug hepatotoxicity by currently applied metrics. The aspartate aminotransferase: alanine aminotransferase ratio, alkaline phosphatase trajectory, lactate dehydrogenase, uric acid, and serial tumor markers are the minimum discriminating parameters required. Immune checkpoint inhibitor rechallenge tolerance does not prove fenbendazole causality.