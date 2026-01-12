Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

My sister's MIL is dying. She stopped chemo treatments last year and has resigned herself to imminent death.

When I heard about that I sent her MIL links to this site, which I've done before. Never heard back then, or this time.

I said it would be my last try as if she wants to die then that's certainly her prerogative but I’m going over there today, with homemade soup and sourdough bread and will try to speak to her about Fenbendazole, this time eye to eye.

I hope to reach her.

I take Ivermectin AND FenBen daily. I have Renal Cell Carcinoma and I will be having my kidney removed soon.

Believe it or not, I’m healthy! No vaccines/flu shots, I walk 5+ miles/day, sunshine (no sunscreen/glasses), intermittent fasting, clean food/water, no sugar, <30 carbs, GOD…

💩happens…

I remember reading your Substack years ago! Thank you!🌞🕊️🌞🌞

