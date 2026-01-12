Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer presents Case Reports of people who have treated their own cancers along with other articles to help understand how fenbendazole works to treat cancer. Previous articles covering other cancers are in the Archives link.

Almost five years ago we launched this Substack to report on the experiences of those who self-treated their cancers with fenbendazole. Recall that I became involved in this topic because my 83-year-old mother-in-law developed metastatic breast cancer. Having lived a full life she didn’t want to treat her cancer with traditional radiation or chemotherapy because of the side effects, instead chose to leave the hospital in the care of in-home hospice. Simultaneously, I had read about the potential of fenbendazole as an anticancer agent and after reviewing the mechanisms and apparent lack of adverse side effects, suggested that she try it. She had nothing to lose. Her husband administered her 222 mg fenbendazole powder each morning in her yogurt. After a few weeks her appearance, activity level and outlook all dramatically improved. She soon dismissed hospice. Within 3-4 months her blood tumor markers dropped to within normal limits and imaging confirmed that the cancer in her liver, bones and lungs was gone. Her Case Report, along with two others from this Substack, were published in the peer-reviewed oncology journal Case Reports in Oncology in 2025 by William Makis, Ilyes Baghli, Pierrick Martinez; Fenbendazole as an Anticancer Agent? A Case Series of Self-Administration in Three Patients. Case Reports in Oncology 18 December 2025; 18 (1): 856–863. https://doi.org/10.1159/000546362.

Share

The book, Cancer is a Parasite, came about for similar reasons as did this Substack: to get the good word out about fenbendazole and cancer. As it will become apparent below, I did not want, nor seek to do, this Substack or write the definitive book on cancer, fenbendazole and parasites. But that is what happened anyway.

In January of 2025, my wife and I were walking along the beach talking about the need for a book on fenbendazole and cancer. Since starting the Substack in 2021, I was waiting for an “expert” to write this book. Maybe an oncologist or cancer researcher. (Scientists and physicians who may have considered writing such a book might be shackled by their employers in the cancer business - such that a book on fenbendazole and cancer could be tantamount to career suicide). She said, “You’re the expert on this topic, you write it!” So I did. I had the first draft in about 10 days and over the next 6 months I refined it with the help of my wife Toni and my great editor (Daniela Rapp) at Skyhorse Publishing. Here is the link to the book at Amazon Cancer is a Parasite

When I started the book, I thought I knew just about everything there was to know about fenbendazole and cancer, with a lot of the material being original information gleaned from submitted Case Reports and readers like you. I was wrong. In the course of deep dive research into various topics I discovered truly shocking, and heretofore undisclosed, information about fenbendazole and cancer such that any doubts I may have had about fenbendazole being the “real deal” were completely eliminated. That is, when I began writing the book I would say that I was 95% sure fenbendazole was a robust cure for cancer. After what I discovered, I am now 100% sure! Very exciting indeed.

The idea that Cancer is a Parasite addresses what cancer is…not what causes cancer. As such, it is a radical paradigm shift that affords a wealth of insights, discoveries and research opportunities by marrying the seemingly strange bedfellow disciplines of oncology with parasitology. In the book, I detail the extensive list of shared characteristics between cancer cells and parasites that have the effect of blurring any distinction between the two. As I pulled this thread it became clear that the heavy lifting was on the side of arguing that cancer does not behave as a parasite.

As a condition of publishing the book, Skyhorse - who also publishes Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr’s books, insisted on me using my real name, not Ben Fen as you’ve known me. My name is William F. Supple, Jr., PhD. I received a BA from Marist and PhD in Neuroscience from Dartmouth. I published many articles on my research into brainstem mechanisms of emotion, learning and memory. So I am not an oncologist or cancer researcher. Which I think, turned out to be a blessing because I was less likely to be deterred by instilled dogma surrounding what can’t be done or is unlikely based on current research teachings. As I said previously, I was dragged into this arena by first-hand experience with my mother-in-law and the rest is history as they say.

Cancer is a Parasite is the first book in a new imprint at Skyhorse Publishing appropriately named MAHA Books. Not to oversell it, but we are very optimistic and excited about what is imminent in cancer research, cancer treatment and the real cures that are within reach.

Fenbendazole and other antiparasitics are about to enter mainstream awareness. With the State of Florida investing $60M into the study of alternative cancer treatments including antiparasitics, the sea change comprising a can-do attitude and removing the shackles of Big Pharma on cancer research at the Federal level, we stand at the threshold of revolutionary cancer treatments that use agents like fenbendazole, and other repurposed substances that actually work to kill cancer in a safe and cost-effective manner.

As a loyal reader of this Substack, you might consider preparing for the crush of demand for fenbendazole (and mebendazole) that may occur with the publication of a mainstream book like Cancer is a Parasite. I also hope that you’ll find reading the book both informative and eye-opening and that you’ll learn as much new information as I did while writing it. The publish date is February 24, 2026 and will be in most bookstores nationwide on that date. If you are so inclined, you can pre-order Cancer is a Parasite now on Amazon for shipping on February 24. Furthermore, I would greatly appreciate your reviews and comments on book review sites like Amazon.

Thank you so much for being a part of what we expect to be an historic paradigm shift in the perception and treatment of a scourge of humanity presently known as cancer.

Thanks for reading Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment

Items Included in All Posts

Fenbendazole vs. Mebendazole vs. Albendazole vs. Flubendazole: The benzimidazoles are very similar chemically and they have very similar mechanisms of action with respect to disrupting microtubule function, specifically defined as binding to the colchicine-sensitive site of the beta subunit of helminithic (parasite) tubulin thereby disrupting binding of that beta unit with the alpha unit of tubulin which blocks intracellular transport and glucose absorption (Guerini et al., 2019). If someone asks you how fenbendazole kills the cancer cells, the answer is in italics in the previous sentence.

The class of drugs known as benzimidazoles includes fenbendazole, mebendazole, albendazole and flubendazole. Mebendazole is the form that is approved for human use while fenbendazole is approved for veterinary use. The main difference is the cost. Mebendazole is expensive ~$555 per 100 mg pill, while fenbendazole is inexpensive ~48 cents per 222 mg free powder dose (Williams, 2019). As you may recall, albendazole is the form used to treat intestinal parasites in India and these cost 2 cents per pill. FYI, to illustrate how Americans are screwed by Big Pharma, two pills of mebendazole cost just $4 in the UK, 27 cents per 100 mg pill in India and $555 per 100 mg pill in the US.

While most of the pre-clinical research uses mebendazole, probably because it is the FDA-approved-for-humans form of fenbendazole, virtually all of the self-treating clinical reports involve the use of fenbendazole. Because the pre-clinical cancer studies use mebendazole (ironically the human form of fenbendazole) and humans self-treat their cancers with fenbendazole (the animal form of mebendazole) it is very reasonable to assume that mebendazole and fenbendazole are functional equivalents with respect to cancer. It would be helpful if future pre-clinical and clinical investigations simply used fenbendazole as a practical matter. For the purposes of this Substack, fenbendazole, mebendazole and albendazole are used interchangably.

Where to get fenbendazole

In our experience and the experiences of those that write in, it appears that the three readily available brands of fenbendazole (Panacur-C, FenBen Labs, Happy Healing Labs) are equally effective. Panacur-C can be obtained locally in pet stores, while they all can be obtained from Amazon. The article on Questions & Answers discusses the brands of fenbendazole in detail and shows photos of the various brands referenced.

If you would like to report your experiences with fenbendazole you can do so privately by email myfenbendazole@proton.me or more publicly in the Comments section in any of the articles. Also, if you know of people who’ve tried fenbendazole, and it didn’t work, we’d be especially interested in hearing from you now. Understanding the conditions and factors that enhance or impede the success of fenbendazole in treating cancer are valuable.

Disclaimer:

Statements on this website have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The contents of this website is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. This website does not provide any kind of health or medical advice of any kind. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The case reports presented reflect the real-life experiences and opinions of other readers or users of the website. The experiences of those readers or users are personal to those particular readers/users and may not necessarily be representative of all readers/users. We do not claim, and you should not assume, that all other readers/users will have the same experiences. Do your own research, consult with relevant medical professionals before attempting to self-treat for any condition.