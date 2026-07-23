Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim's avatar
Jim
20h

Here is another case study. My 19 yo son has T cell ALL - a leukemia.

Been under tx for 3 plus years now. In and out of remission three times.

Tried the Makis protocol ( we paid Makis for the consultation ).

The Fenben and Ivermecton were not effective by themselves. Tried it and was a complete failure.

The Fenben and Ivermectin did work when combined with the Chemo. The chemo plus fenben and Ivermectin worked so well that the blast numbers crashed to zero. Doctors were kinda baffled.

Good luck to everyone.

Jim

Reply
Share
1 reply
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
21h

Thanks for this compendium.

Ivermectin and fenbenbadole enhance the body's detox pathways. That's why people see elevated liver enzymes etc.

Chemotherapy is actually not helpful at all besides the placebo effect.

Chemo has a single digit % success rate.

The deaths that could be attributed to chemo poisoning regularly get called cancer deaths.

If those were counted, chemo would have a NEGATIVE EFFICACY.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Fen · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture