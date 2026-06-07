Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

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pobrecollie's avatar
pobrecollie
5h

Clinical trails aren't particularly difficult. Give some patients the treatment, some the placebo. Monitor the results. I say that we should do some open source trials on non patentable products. That's the main reason that pharma products are considered superior.

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usNthem's avatar
usNthem
1h

The corruption in this country, side to side and up to down is pretty much unbelievable. I imagine the only cure is massive doses of radiation and chemo. It’ll be painful, but hopefully, future generations will reap the benefits…

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