by William F. Supple, Jr., Ph.D. aka Ben Fen

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer presents Case Reports of people who have treated their own cancers along with other articles to help understand how fenbendazole works to treat cancer. Previous articles covering other cancers are in the Archives link.

This past week saw a firestorm of controversy and revelation regarding the anticancer actions of antiparasitics. First, the publication of my book, Cancer is a Parasite, showed readers that cancer cells behave in just about all respects, just like parasites with the most practical takeaway being that the antiparasitic fenbendazole kills both parasites and cancer. Cancer is a Parasite shows that antiparasitics like fenbendazole are legitimate cures for many cancers and my book proves that statement on the molecular, mechanistic, biochemical, genetic, preclinical, clinical (human self-treatment), epidemiological, and theoretical (epistemological) level.

Cancer is a Parasite proves by using the published scientific record, unequivocally, that pharma knew that fenbendazole cured cancer in the 1970s, actively covered it up and repurposed its mechanism into standard of care oncology drugs.

Second, these revelations gave meaning and context to a previously unappreciated CIA memo written in 1951 that was declassified in 2014. In it a CIA analyst writes that Soviet scientists in the 1930s noted the striking similarities between parasitic worms and cancerous tumors. They both thrived under similar metabolic conditions, surviving in low oxygen environments and storing large energy reserves of glycogen. The memo also described how the Soviets found that anti parasitic drugs killed both the parasites and cancer cells. Which is exactly what this Substack is all about starting with my mother-in-law self-treating her metastatic breast cancer with fenbendazole in 2021 and now getting ready to celebrate her 88th birthday next month.

Did the CIA cover up a cure for cancer in 1951?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-15629211/cia-cancer-cure-document-declassified.html

My answer is a most likely No. Why? Because the revelations circulating this week that the CIA covered up a cancer cure in the form of antiparasitics is complicated. The story is a declassified CIA memo dated 1951 reported that the Soviets discovered that an antiparasitic cured cancer in the 1930s. I think the CIA gathered the intelligence, wrote the memo and filed it away because it did not have any meaning at the time. Fast forward to 2026, my book provides the context giving the 1951 memo meaning. Yes - the Soviets may have learned the cancer killing actions of antiparasitics in the 1930s, but No - the CIA simply detected it, likely did not believe it or understand it, and archived that knowledge in 1951. The individual who claimed the CIA covered up the cure imputed motive where there may have been none. I think that the memo simply shows that antiparasitics as cures for cancer have been repeatedly discovered, suppressed, rediscovered and re-suppressed over and over since at least the 1930s. Hopefully with my book, political will and an army of cancer survivors out there that this recurrent suppression of antiparasitics as cures for many cancers nonsense is over.

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There is a cure for cancer in the form of fenbendazole and people all around the world know it, are using it to effect and most importantly, are living to tell their stories to others similarly affected.

Book Notes

Cancer is a Parasite is the #1 book in many Amazon categories like breast, lung and prostate cancer! The book is not in Barnes and Noble stores, which is obviously a huge disappointment. Some experts and others familiar with the business say that this is not unusual in that BN ceased being a primary bookstore long ago now focusing on calendars, gifts and stationary. Amazon is the place where books are sold. If you buy it on Amazon, please post your reactions and review on Amazon - a few words is all it takes. I think you can post comments on Amazon even if you obtained the book elsewhere. I would also ask that you comment here as well and as always, ask any questions that arise.

We are truly at a moment in time where a legitimate cure for cancer is about to enter the mainstream. The stars are aligned and the time is ripe for a real cure like fenbendazole. The ball is now in the court of the revamped Health and Human Services public health infrastructure. It is my hope that the shackles impeding progress from entrenched interests have been loosened enough to find the political will and courage to act in humanity’s best interests. It is truly a great time to be alive!

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Items Included in All Posts

Fenbendazole vs. Mebendazole vs. Albendazole vs. Flubendazole: The benzimidazoles are very similar chemically and they have very similar mechanisms of action with respect to disrupting microtubule function, specifically defined as binding to the colchicine-sensitive site of the beta subunit of helminithic (parasite) tubulin thereby disrupting binding of that beta unit with the alpha unit of tubulin which blocks intracellular transport and glucose absorption (Guerini et al., 2019). If someone asks you how fenbendazole kills the cancer cells, the answer is in italics in the previous sentence.

The class of drugs known as benzimidazoles includes fenbendazole, mebendazole, albendazole and flubendazole. Mebendazole is the form that is approved for human use while fenbendazole is approved for veterinary use. The main difference is the cost. Mebendazole is expensive ~$555 per 100 mg pill, while fenbendazole is inexpensive ~48 cents per 222 mg free powder dose (Williams, 2019). As you may recall, albendazole is the form used to treat intestinal parasites in India and these cost 2 cents per pill. FYI, to illustrate how Americans are screwed by Big Pharma, two pills of mebendazole cost just $4 in the UK, 27 cents per 100 mg pill in India and $555 per 100 mg pill in the US.

While most of the pre-clinical research uses mebendazole, probably because it is the FDA-approved-for-humans form of fenbendazole, virtually all of the self-treating clinical reports involve the use of fenbendazole. Because the pre-clinical cancer studies use mebendazole (ironically the human form of fenbendazole) and humans self-treat their cancers with fenbendazole (the animal form of mebendazole) it is very reasonable to assume that mebendazole and fenbendazole are functional equivalents with respect to cancer. It would be helpful if future pre-clinical and clinical investigations simply used fenbendazole as a practical matter. For the purposes of this Substack, fenbendazole, mebendazole and albendazole are used interchangably.

Where to get fenbendazole

In our experience and the experiences of those that write in, it appears that the three readily available brands of fenbendazole (Panacur-C, FenBen Labs, Happy Healing Labs) are equally effective. Panacur-C can be obtained locally in pet stores, while they all can be obtained from Amazon. The article on Questions & Answers discusses the brands of fenbendazole in detail and shows photos of the various brands referenced.

If you would like to report your experiences with fenbendazole you can do so privately by email myfenbendazole@proton.me or more publicly in the Comments section in any of the articles. Also, if you know of people who’ve tried fenbendazole, and it didn’t work, we’d be especially interested in hearing from you now. Understanding the conditions and factors that enhance or impede the success of fenbendazole in treating cancer are valuable.

Disclaimer:

Statements on this website have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The contents of this website is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. This website does not provide any kind of health or medical advice of any kind. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The case reports presented reflect the real-life experiences and opinions of other readers or users of the website. The experiences of those readers or users are personal to those particular readers/users and may not necessarily be representative of all readers/users. We do not claim, and you should not assume, that all other readers/users will have the same experiences. Do your own research, consult with relevant medical professionals before attempting to self-treat for any condition.