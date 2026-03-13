Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

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Scott's avatar
Scott
4d

Please be careful and watch your back, you are a lifesaver for getting the word out. And I have your book so very well put together, absolutely chalk full of positive information

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Traci Segelstrom's avatar
Traci Segelstrom
4d

Thank you for sharing!! 👍🏻

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