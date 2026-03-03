Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

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William F. Supple, Jr., Ph.D.'s avatar
William F. Supple, Jr., Ph.D.
Mar 7

Please review the book on Amazon. A review can simply be a comment or two. Please help get the word out, we are already seeing potential censorship and suppression. Thanks!

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Unapologetically Me's avatar
Unapologetically Me
Mar 3

Posted this to X just now:

New book available today:

Cancer is a Parasite: Kill It With the Safe, Over-the-Counter Antiparasitic Fenbendazole

https://fenbendazole.substack.com/p/cancer-is-a-parasite-kill-it-with

I appreciate the numerous articles you've written over these past years as well as the testimonials you published here on Substack, which ultimately culminated in the publication of this important book.

Hopefully it will receive much more widespread attention.

Please let us know how it's doing and please don't stop posting testimonials.

Thank you.

I wish you much success Bill.

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