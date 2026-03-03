Cancer is a Parasite: Kill It With the Safe, Over-the-Counter Antiparasitic Fenbendazole

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer presents Case Reports of people who have treated their own cancers along with other articles to help understand how fenbendazole works to treat cancer. Previous articles covering other cancers are in the Archives link.

It is finally published and in the bookstores. Time seems to have slowed down these past few months in anticipation of today. The reviews that have been received so far are glowing and that is not only personally satisfying, it also bodes well for the widespread general audience reception of it. As I mentioned previously before starting the book I was 95% sure fenbendazole (as a result of publishing this Substack) was the real deal, what I uncovered during the research convinced me 100% that fenbendazole not only could cure many cancers but also prevent them as well. One reviewer of Cancer is a Parasite said she “wept” for her loved ones that needlessly suffered and died over the years because fenbendazole was unknown to them but then “cried tears of joy” for those that will escape the ravages of many cancers from this point on

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For those of you that read the book (there is also a great audiobook), please let me know what you think. There are absolutely shocking discoveries in the book that can not be overstated that will crystalize all that is known, and all that was suppressed, about fenbendazole as a cure for cancer. If you buy it on Amazon, please post your reactions and review on Amazon. I think you can post comments on Amazon even if you obtained the book elsewhere. I would also ask that you comment here as well and as always, ask any questions that arise.

We are truly at a moment in time where a legitimate cure for cancer is about to enter the mainstream. The stars are aligned and the time is ripe for a real cure like fenbendazole. The ball is now in the court of the revamped Health and Human Services public health infrastructure. It is my hope that the shackles impeding progress from entrenched interests have been loosened enough to find the political will and courage to act in humanity’s best interests. It is truly a great time to be alive!

While we’re on the topic, the entrenched interests will not likely go down without a fight. As evidence of this my mother-in-law’s Case Report, along with two others from this Substack, that were published in the peer-reviewed oncology journal Case Reports in Oncology in 2025 by William Makis, Ilyes Baghli, Pierrick Martinez; Fenbendazole as an Anticancer Agent? A Case Series of Self-Administration in Three Patients. Case Reports in Oncology 18 December 2025; 18 (1): 856–863. https://doi.org/10.1159/000546362, were attacked by pharma controlled stooges. One of the authors told me that after a thorough and complete review of the scientific and clinical facts in the paper could not justify retracting the paper, that the Editor of the journal cited “undeclared financial conflict of interest” against Dr. Makis because he saves cancer patients using off-patent, inexpensive, safe and effective fenbendazole as justification to retract the paper.

The next few months should be quite a show as entrenched interests representing Big Cancer do everything in their power to subvert fenbendazole. Any of these predictable and transparent actions will further checkmate Big Cancer into indefensible positions more than the book, Cancer is a Parasite already has.

While we are on the subject of it’s great being alive I just want to state for the record that I am very happy with all aspects of my life, have never nor would ever consider harming myself or anyone else for that matter. I am happy, content with all aspects of my life and simply at the top of my game now.

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Fenbendazole vs. Mebendazole vs. Albendazole vs. Flubendazole: The benzimidazoles are very similar chemically and they have very similar mechanisms of action with respect to disrupting microtubule function, specifically defined as binding to the colchicine-sensitive site of the beta subunit of helminithic (parasite) tubulin thereby disrupting binding of that beta unit with the alpha unit of tubulin which blocks intracellular transport and glucose absorption (Guerini et al., 2019). If someone asks you how fenbendazole kills the cancer cells, the answer is in italics in the previous sentence.

The class of drugs known as benzimidazoles includes fenbendazole, mebendazole, albendazole and flubendazole. Mebendazole is the form that is approved for human use while fenbendazole is approved for veterinary use. The main difference is the cost. Mebendazole is expensive ~$555 per 100 mg pill, while fenbendazole is inexpensive ~48 cents per 222 mg free powder dose (Williams, 2019). As you may recall, albendazole is the form used to treat intestinal parasites in India and these cost 2 cents per pill. FYI, to illustrate how Americans are screwed by Big Pharma, two pills of mebendazole cost just $4 in the UK, 27 cents per 100 mg pill in India and $555 per 100 mg pill in the US.

While most of the pre-clinical research uses mebendazole, probably because it is the FDA-approved-for-humans form of fenbendazole, virtually all of the self-treating clinical reports involve the use of fenbendazole. Because the pre-clinical cancer studies use mebendazole (ironically the human form of fenbendazole) and humans self-treat their cancers with fenbendazole (the animal form of mebendazole) it is very reasonable to assume that mebendazole and fenbendazole are functional equivalents with respect to cancer. It would be helpful if future pre-clinical and clinical investigations simply used fenbendazole as a practical matter. For the purposes of this Substack, fenbendazole, mebendazole and albendazole are used interchangably.

Where to get fenbendazole

In our experience and the experiences of those that write in, it appears that the three readily available brands of fenbendazole (Panacur-C, FenBen Labs, Happy Healing Labs) are equally effective. Panacur-C can be obtained locally in pet stores, while they all can be obtained from Amazon. The article on Questions & Answers discusses the brands of fenbendazole in detail and shows photos of the various brands referenced.

If you would like to report your experiences with fenbendazole you can do so privately by email myfenbendazole@proton.me or more publicly in the Comments section in any of the articles. Also, if you know of people who’ve tried fenbendazole, and it didn’t work, we’d be especially interested in hearing from you now. Understanding the conditions and factors that enhance or impede the success of fenbendazole in treating cancer are valuable.

Disclaimer:

Statements on this website have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The contents of this website is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. This website does not provide any kind of health or medical advice of any kind. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The case reports presented reflect the real-life experiences and opinions of other readers or users of the website. The experiences of those readers or users are personal to those particular readers/users and may not necessarily be representative of all readers/users. We do not claim, and you should not assume, that all other readers/users will have the same experiences. Do your own research, consult with relevant medical professionals before attempting to self-treat for any condition.