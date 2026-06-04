Abstract

We propose that cancer and metazoan parasites represent convergent biological solutions to an identical evolutionary problem: long-term persistence within, and exploitation of, a hostile host organism. This convergence manifests at every level of biological organization — genomic, epigenetic, metabolic, immunological, endocrinological, and chronobiological — and extends to structural and mechanistic overlaps that are already being therapeutically exploited, knowingly or inadvertently, by antiparasitic benzimidazoles such as mebendazole and fenbendazole. We examine the shared characteristics systematically, giving particular attention to karyotypic aneuploidy, biological clock desynchronization, and hormonal sensitivity. We then address the principal apparent dissimilarities — most notably taxonomic origin and transmissibility — and argue that both objections are substantially weaker than they appear. Regarding origin, we develop the hypothesis that cancer undergoes a progressive chimeric transition from self to non-self over time, driven by accumulating somatic mutation, epigenetic reprogramming, and acquisition of foreign genetic material, which erodes the ontological distinction between neoplasia and parasitism. Regarding transmissibility, we review the documented cases of naturally occurring transmissible cancers in mammals — canine transmissible venereal tumor (CTVT) and Tasmanian devil facial tumor disease (DFTD) — and the forensically confirmed case of allogeneic cancer transplantation from a patient to a surgeon reported by Gartner and colleagues in 1996, arguing that transmissibility is a latent capacity of malignant cells rather than a fundamental categorical absence. Finally, we argue that adopting an explicit Cancer-as-Parasite framework generates immediate practical utility: accelerating drug screening pipelines by exploiting well-developed parasite models, revealing unexplored therapeutic targets through reverse-translation of antiparasitic mechanisms, and reframing our conceptual understanding of malignancy in ways that suggest novel clinical and public health interventions.

Keywords: cancer biology; parasitology; mebendazole; fenbendazole; benzimidazoles; canine transmissible venereal tumor; devil facial tumor disease; karyotypic aneuploidy; circadian clock; self/non-self; tumor transmissibility; drug repurposing; convergent evolution