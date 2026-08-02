Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

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Brien's avatar
Brien
8h

Have you encountered any research or evidence that Fenbendazole is effective at treating blood cancers? I have a friend who was just diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. The standard treatment protocol involving monoclonal antibodies, proteasome inhibitors, immunomodulatory drugs and sreroids is all pretty horrific on the patient.

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jwemd's avatar
jwemd
8h

Efficacy/potential hidden/ignored in same way (and for same reasons) that living where there is minimal iodine and/or limited sun exposure/natural vitamin D results in greater incidences of cancer/chronic disease.

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