Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

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The Cancer Strategist's avatar
The Cancer Strategist
4d

Excellent comparison and so complete. I liked how you mentioned the developed nations incidence of cancer vs the developing ones. Interestingly that’s a thought I also was casually entertaining, especially knowing these meds are freely available in these countries without any prescriptions or limitations. I will buy your book and write a review, although it may take me some time as I have a pile of materials to go through already. Thanks again.

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