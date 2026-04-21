Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

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Letsrock's avatar
Letsrock
6d

IMO Peter Hotez belongs in the cell next to Fauci. I wouldn't believe a word he says.

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5 replies by Ben Fen and others
Gigi's avatar
Gigi
6d

Thank you so much for your work. I know you came out of retirement to do this. I loved your interview with Dr Robert Yoho. My husband died unnecessarily 13 years ago from cancer and I sure do wish I had known then what I know now. Bless you for stopping needless suffering. You’re such a great writer and researcher. Thank you again so much for your work!

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