by William F. Supple, Jr., Ph.D. aka Ben Fen

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer presents Case Reports of people who have treated their own cancers along with other articles to help understand how fenbendazole works to treat cancer. Previous articles covering other cancers and anticancer mechanisms of fenbendazole are in the Archives link.

The drug responsible for the most acute liver failure in the developed world is not a newly approved pharmaceutical, not a repurposed veterinary compound, and not anything subject to institutional scrutiny or media alarm. It is the one marketed for generations as uniquely safe — present in 600+ products, administered to the most vulnerable hospital patients without hepatic monitoring, and biochemically confirmed to amplify the toxicity of nearly every other drug the liver processes, including the antiparasitic compounds that cancer patients are using as alternatives to conventional treatment.

You know it as Tylenol. Your doctor recommends it. The hospital gives it to you before you even ask. It is in your cold medicine, your PM sleep aid, and your child’s fever reducer. It is the most widely used drug in America, consumed by more than 52 million people every single week.

Here is what most people do not know: acetaminophen is also the number one cause of acute liver failure in the United States. It sends 56,000 Americans to the emergency room every year. It kills approximately 500 people annually—and roughly half of those deaths are accidental. Not overdoses. Accidents (Larson et al., 2005; Lee, 2008).

The drug marketed to you as uniquely safe is the leading cause of liver failure in the developed world. This is not hidden—it is in the medical literature. It is simply not what makes it onto the label.

This summary walks through what the science actually says: where acetaminophen came from, how it damages the liver, why it makes other drugs more dangerous than they would otherwise be, why it is so deeply embedded in hospital practice, what you can do to protect your liver’s defenses, and what the evidence says about safer alternatives.

A Drug With a Convenient History

Acetaminophen was first synthesized in 1878 but was quickly shelved after early animal tests suggested toxicity. It stayed largely forgotten for seventy years.

What brought it back was a process of elimination. In the late 1940s, two researchers at what would become the NIH—Bernard Brodie and Julius Axelrod—were investigating why a popular class of painkillers was turning patients mildly blue (a condition called methemoglobinemia). They discovered that these drugs—acetanilide and phenacetin—were not actually active compounds at all. They were being converted by the human body into acetaminophen, which was doing all the therapeutic work (Brodie & Axelrod, 1948). The bluish discoloration came from a different byproduct.

The conclusion seemed simple: if acetaminophen was doing the work, and if the other byproducts were causing the side effects, then acetaminophen itself was the safe option. McNeil Laboratories launched it as Tylenol in 1955. The UK followed with Panadol in 1956, marketed with the slogan ‘gentle to the stomach’ (New World Encyclopedia, 2024).

What the early researchers could not have known is that they were comparing acetaminophen to drugs with serious problems—methemoglobinemia, kidney damage, cancer—and declaring it safe by contrast. The long-term hepatic effects of acetaminophen were not characterized until more than a decade after it went on sale. The first clinical reports of serious liver injury appeared in Scotland in 1966 (EBSCO Research, 2024). By then, the drug had already become a household staple.

There is one more thing worth noting: scientists still do not fully understand the mechanism by which acetaminophen relieves pain. It is one of the most widely used drugs in the world, and its analgesic mechanism remains incompletely characterized (Kelly, 2013). We did not know exactly how it worked when we approved it, and we still do not know today.

What Acetaminophen Actually Does to Your Liver

When you swallow acetaminophen, your liver goes to work on it. The vast majority—roughly 85 to 90 percent—gets converted into harmless compounds and leaves your body in urine. But 5 to 9 percent of every dose takes a different path. Liver enzymes, primarily one called CYP2E1, convert that fraction into a highly toxic intermediate called NAPQI—N-acetyl-p-benzoquinone imine (Luo et al., 2023).

Under normal conditions, your liver neutralizes NAPQI almost immediately by binding it to a protective molecule called glutathione. Think of glutathione as a molecular sponge, soaking up the NAPQI before it can damage anything. The resulting compound is harmless and passes out of the body (Hinson et al., 2010).

The problem begins when NAPQI is produced faster than glutathione can neutralize it. This happens when you take more acetaminophen than the recommended dose, when you take it over many days, or when your glutathione stores are low for other reasons—fasting, poor nutrition, illness, alcohol use, or age. When glutathione runs out, free NAPQI begins attacking liver cells directly, latching onto proteins inside the cell’s powerhouses (the mitochondria), triggering a chain reaction of oxidative damage, cellular energy failure, and ultimately cell death (Jaeschke et al., 2012).

The damage appears in a distinctive pattern: the liver cells most affected are in the central zones of each liver lobe, where CYP2E1 is most concentrated. By the time a patient notices symptoms—nausea, abdominal pain, jaundice—the damage is often already well advanced. And here is the terrifying part: the symptoms typically appear three to four days after the damaging exposure. That delay means that someone who has taken too much acetaminophen may feel fine for days before suddenly deteriorating into liver failure (NAPQI Wikipedia, 2026).

By the time you feel sick, the damage is already done. Acetaminophen-induced liver failure does not announce itself—it ambushes you days later.

At population scale, the numbers are staggering. Acetaminophen accounts for approximately half of all acute liver failure cases in the United States. It is the number one reason people call Poison Control Centers—more than 100,000 calls every year. Once acute liver failure develops, about 30 percent of patients die. Many of the survivors need liver transplants (Chun et al., 2009; Lee, 2008).

The distance between the maximum recommended daily dose (4,000 milligrams) and a potentially liver-damaging dose (7,500 milligrams) is just 3,500 milligrams—less than ten standard extra-strength tablets. For someone who is elderly, malnourished, fasting, or drinking regularly, that margin is even smaller (Merck Manual, 2025; NAPQI Wikipedia, 2026).

The Problem Not Talked About: Acetaminophen Makes Other Drugs More Dangerous

Here is a concept that does not appear on any Tylenol label and is rarely discussed in the doctor’s office: when acetaminophen is in your system, it does not just affect your liver in isolation. It changes the environment in which every other drug you take gets processed.

Your liver handles drugs using a set of enzymes called the cytochrome P450 system. Acetaminophen keeps those enzymes busy. It depletes your glutathione stores. It creates ongoing low-level oxidative stress. It essentially puts your liver on a baseline of partial stress. And when a second drug comes along that also requires liver processing—or that also taxes those same enzyme systems—it encounters a liver that is already working hard (Yoon et al., 2016).

The result is that drugs that are ordinarily safe become more dangerous. Not because those drugs changed, but because acetaminophen changed the liver they are being processed in. The danger does not come from the second drug—it comes from the combination.

Drugs and Substances That Become More Dangerous with Acetaminophen

Alcohol is the most widely understood example. Chronic drinkers have elevated CYP2E1 activity—the same enzyme that converts acetaminophen to its toxic byproduct. More enzyme means more toxic byproduct. Meanwhile, alcohol depletes glutathione—the same protective molecule that neutralizes that byproduct. The interaction is not additive. It is multiplicative. The FDA requires a liver warning on all acetaminophen labels for people who drink three or more alcoholic beverages daily (21 CFR §201.326, 2009; NIAAA, 2024).

Isoniazid, the tuberculosis drug, powerfully induces the CYP2E1 enzyme, flooding the system with more NAPQI than usual. Multiple documented cases exist of severe liver injury from acetaminophen doses that would be entirely safe in other patients (GoodRx, 2024).

Warfarin, the blood thinner used by millions of people with heart conditions, interacts through a different mechanism. Acetaminophen’s metabolic byproducts interfere with the vitamin K cycle that warfarin is trying to manipulate. Regular daily acetaminophen use can push the INR—the measure of how thin the blood is—to dangerously high levels, increasing bleeding risk by as much as 2.7 times according to one post-mortem case series (Parra et al., 2017; Therapeutic Reviews, 2013).

Seizure medications—including phenobarbital, phenytoin, and carbamazepine—induce the same liver enzymes, routing more acetaminophen down the toxic pathway and producing more NAPQI (Therapeutic Reviews, 2013).

Rifampin, another tuberculosis antibiotic, has the same enzyme-inducing effect (GoodRx, 2024; NIAAA, 2024).

Common herbal supplements, including St. John’s wort and kava, interact through the same enzyme pathways. In one study, half of patients who developed acetaminophen-induced acute liver failure had taken potentially hepatotoxic herbal supplements within eight weeks of their crisis—often without telling their doctors (Yoon et al., 2016).

The question is not whether the drug you are taking is dangerous. The question is whether it is dangerous on top of acetaminophen. Many drugs that are safe on their own become risky in a liver that acetaminophen has already compromised.

Acetaminophen and Antiparasitic Cancer Drugs: A Hepatic Interaction You Need to Know About

A growing number of cancer patients are self-administering antiparasitic drugs — primarily fenbendazole, mebendazole, and ivermectin — based on emerging evidence of anticancer activity. What most of these patients do not know is that the analgesic they are most likely reaching for when they feel unwell — acetaminophen — interacts directly and dangerously with at least one of these compounds, and creates a shared hepatic vulnerability with all of them.

The clearest and most alarming evidence concerns fenbendazole. A controlled laboratory study published in Toxicological Sciences by Gardner and colleagues at Rutgers University found that mice fed a fenbendazole-containing diet and then administered acetaminophen experienced dramatically worse liver injury than mice given acetaminophen alone (Gardner et al., 2021). The mechanism is specific and biochemically straightforward: fenbendazole is metabolized in the liver to oxfendazole, which binds to and consumes glutathione as a conjugate, effectively draining the liver’s supply of the very molecule that neutralizes acetaminophen’s toxic byproduct, NAPQI (Gardner et al., 2021). Importantly, the research showed that fenbendazole had no effect on how quickly the liver processed acetaminophen — the acetaminophen turnover rate was identical in both groups. The danger arose entirely from the prolonged suppression of hepatic glutathione in the fenbendazole-exposed animals, which left NAPQI free to attack liver cell proteins long after it would normally have been neutralized (Gardner et al., 2021). A documented clinical case reinforces the real-world relevance: a 49-year-old woman with breast cancer who was taking acetaminophen 500 mg daily for pain while self-administering fenbendazole presented with severely elevated liver enzymes (AST 679, ALT 1,119 U/L); the treating team initiated N-acetylcysteine — the antidote specifically used for acetaminophen-induced liver failure — as part of her care (Dhand et al., 2025).

Don’t take acetaminophen if you are self-treating with fenbendazole.

The picture with ivermectin and mebendazole is different in character but still pharmacologically relevant. Ivermectin is metabolized primarily by cytochrome P450 3A4 (CYP3A4) in the human liver, producing at least 13 identified metabolites (Zeng et al., 2021). Acetaminophen is metabolized by a partly overlapping hepatic enzyme system — predominantly CYP2E1 and CYP3A4 — and any drug that places concurrent demands on these pathways increases the fraction of acetaminophen routed toward NAPQI production (Wang et al., 2023). While direct interaction studies between ivermectin and acetaminophen in humans have not been conducted, the shared reliance on CYP3A4 means that both drugs are competing for the same metabolic machinery; in a liver already burdened by one, the other is processed less efficiently, with unpredictable consequences for drug levels and toxic metabolite accumulation. Mebendazole, by contrast, is very poorly absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract — only 2 to 10% of an oral dose reaches systemic circulation — which substantially limits its hepatic exposure and makes a significant pharmacokinetic interaction with acetaminophen less mechanistically probable at standard dosing (Pawluk et al., 2015). However, mebendazole undergoes extensive first-pass hepatic metabolism by CYP enzymes whose identity has not been fully characterized, and the margin of safety narrows in patients whose liver is already under stress from concurrent acetaminophen use, nutritional depletion, alcohol, or age-related reductions in glutathione synthesis (Pawluk et al., 2015; Minich & Brown, 2019).

The practical conclusion is unambiguous: for anyone self-treating cancer with antiparasitic drugs, acetaminophen is not a safe analgesic choice for background pain management. The interaction with fenbendazole is not theoretical — it has been demonstrated in controlled laboratory conditions to be lethal at doses that are non-lethal without fenbendazole co-exposure, and the mechanism is mechanistically identical to the processes that produce acute liver failure in humans. Alternatives that do not compete for hepatic glutathione — including appropriate NSAIDs, curcumin, white willow bark, and magnesium supplementation — should be considered in consultation with a treating physician.

It Is Hiding in Plain Sight

One reason accidental overdose is so common is that most people have no idea how many products contain acetaminophen. It is not just Tylenol. Acetaminophen is the active ingredient in more than 600 distinct prescription and over-the-counter products (FDA, 2023; CHPA, 2024).

It is in nearly every multi-symptom cold and flu medicine—NyQuil, DayQuil, Theraflu, most generic equivalents. It is in almost every PM sleep aid, combined with diphenhydramine (the antihistamine that makes you drowsy): Tylenol PM, Excedrin PM, and their store-brand equivalents. It is in prescription opioid pain medications: Vicodin, Percocet, and their generics all contain acetaminophen combined with a narcotic. It is in migraine medications, menstrual pain relievers, and many cough syrups (American Liver Foundation, 2022; FDA, 2023).

Consider a realistic scenario: a person has a bad cold. They take NyQuil at night (acetaminophen). They take DayQuil during the day (acetaminophen). They have back pain, so they take two Tylenol (acetaminophen). Their doctor gave them Vicodin after a recent procedure, and they take one for the back pain too (acetaminophen plus opioid). That is four acetaminophen-containing products, none of which seems unreasonable on its own. Together, they may easily exceed 6,000 to 8,000 milligrams in 24 hours—far above the 4,000 milligram daily maximum, with each individual product’s warning label technically complied with (FDA, 2023; UCI Health, 2018).

Studies have found that 40 percent of patients who suffered unintentional acetaminophen-induced liver failure had been taking two or more acetaminophen-containing products simultaneously without realizing it (UCI Health, 2018). Only one in three adults can correctly identify what acetaminophen is or connect the ingredient name to the brands that contain it (NIAAA, 2024).

What Happens in the Hospital

Acetaminophen occupies a privileged place in hospital medicine. Because it does not cause stomach bleeding the way ibuprofen and aspirin can, and because it does not affect kidney function the way NSAIDs can, it became the go-to analgesic for hospitalized patients—especially the elderly, the malnourished, and those with multiple medical conditions. In 2011, an intravenous form (Ofirmev) was approved for hospital use (Medscape, 2024).

The problem is that hospitalized patients are precisely the patients for whom acetaminophen is most dangerous. They are often malnourished, which depletes the glutathione that neutralizes acetaminophen’s toxic byproduct. They are frequently elderly, with slower drug metabolism and lower glutathione production. They are typically on multiple medications that interact with acetaminophen’s metabolic pathways. And they are usually receiving acetaminophen from several different sources simultaneously—ordered by different physicians who may not know about each other’s orders (Mahadevan et al., 2014).

A study at a major academic medical center found that in 2.6 percent of hospitalizations involving acetaminophen, patients received doses exceeding the recommended daily maximum—not because of errors in individual medication orders, but because of the additive effect of multiple legitimate orders for acetaminophen-containing products (Mahadevan et al., 2014).

The IV formulation has introduced a specific and serious iatrogenic risk—meaning a risk caused by medical care itself. Because IV acetaminophen is dosed in milligrams but dispensed in milliliters, mix-ups between the units have caused hundreds of overdoses and dozens of deaths in hospital settings, including children (Merck Manual, 2025). These are not patient errors. These are medical errors caused by the way the drug is packaged and administered.

In hospitals, the patients most vulnerable to acetaminophen toxicity are precisely the patients it is most routinely administered to: the elderly, the malnourished, and those on complex multi-drug regimens.

One published case report describes an 89-year-old woman weighing just 34 kilograms who developed acute liver failure while receiving standard adult acetaminophen doses for pain in the hospital. She had no prior liver disease. She survived, but she is an illustration of a pattern the evidence suggests is underappreciated: standard adult dosing is calibrated for a healthy, average-weight adult, and hospital patients routinely fall outside that profile (Patel et al., 2025).

What You Can Consider Using Instead

The reflexive recommendation to reach for Tylenol is a habit, not a necessity. Evidence supports a number of alternatives for pain and fever management that do not carry acetaminophen’s hepatotoxic liability.

Over-the-Counter Options

NSAIDs—ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), naproxen (Aleve), and aspirin—are the most familiar alternatives. They are effective analgesics and antipyretics with anti-inflammatory properties that acetaminophen lacks entirely. They have their own risk profiles (stomach irritation, bleeding risk, cardiovascular concerns with prolonged use), but their mechanism of harm is completely different from acetaminophen’s—they do not produce NAPQI and do not deplete glutathione. For most people in most situations, they do not present the hidden cumulative overdose risk that acetaminophen does when used in combination products.

Evidence-Based Natural Alternatives

Curcumin (from turmeric) has been tested in multiple clinical trials for inflammatory pain. A 2012 randomized trial found that a curcumin formulation reduced joint pain and swelling in rheumatoid arthritis patients better than diclofenac—a prescription NSAID—with no patients needing anti-ulcer medication compared to 19 in the diclofenac group (US Pharmacist, 2022). Standard dose is 500 to 1,000 mg of standardized extract daily, taken with piperine to improve absorption.

White willow bark contains salicin, which converts in the body to salicylic acid—the same active compound as aspirin, but released more gradually. Clinical trials have demonstrated efficacy for chronic low back pain and arthritis comparable to standard doses of NSAIDs. Standard dose is 240 mg of salicin daily (Srivastava et al., 2010; VA Whole Health Library, 2021).

Magnesium blocks the NMDA receptors in the nervous system that amplify pain signals. Multiple clinical studies show that intravenous magnesium reduces postoperative pain and opioid requirements. Oral supplementation reduces migraine frequency and severity (US Pharmacist, 2022). Standard dose is 250 to 500 mg of elemental magnesium (glycinate or malate forms) daily.

Omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil reduce the same inflammatory compounds targeted by prescription anti-inflammatory drugs. A clinical study found that 59 percent of patients with cervical and lumbar disc disease were able to replace their NSAIDs with fish oil supplementation (Srivastava et al., 2010). Effective dose is 1.5 to 5 grams of EPA plus DHA daily.

Boswellia serrata (Indian frankincense) acts on a completely different inflammatory pathway than NSAIDs or curcumin—the 5-lipoxygenase pathway—making it particularly useful for conditions that do not respond to COX inhibition. A 2007 systematic review found strong evidence of efficacy for low back pain and knee and hip osteoarthritis, with effectiveness comparable to NSAIDs (VA Whole Health Library, 2021).

Ginger inhibits both the COX-2 and 5-lipoxygenase pathways, producing anti-inflammatory effects similar to NSAIDs but with better gastrointestinal tolerance. Clinical trials show that 2 grams daily reduces exercise-induced muscle pain (California Pain, 2025).

Protecting Your Liver: How to Support Glutathione

Glutathione is the molecule at the centre of this entire story. It is the substance acetaminophen depletes. It is what stands between NAPQI and liver cell death. It is what fasting, alcohol, malnutrition, and age all reduce. If there is a single practical intervention that could meaningfully reduce your vulnerability to acetaminophen’s toxicity—and to the compounding risk of polypharmacy more broadly—it is maintaining healthy glutathione levels.

Glutathione is a tripeptide: your body assembles it from three amino acids—cysteine, glycine, and glutamic acid—in a two-step enzymatic process inside liver cells. You cannot take glutathione as a supplement and have it work directly; swallowed glutathione is broken down in the gut before it reaches the liver. What you can do is supply the building blocks and the cofactors that your body needs to make more of it, and remove the conditions that cause it to be depleted faster than it can be replaced (Iskusnykh et al., 2023; Minich & Brown, 2019).

You cannot overdose on the wrong drug and then take a glutathione pill to undo the damage. But you can maintain the reserves that make your liver resilient before exposure—and understanding how to do that has implications far beyond acetaminophen.

N-Acetylcysteine (NAC)

N-acetylcysteine is the most clinically established glutathione precursor available. It is the drug hospitals administer intravenously when someone presents with acetaminophen overdose—because it rapidly restores hepatic glutathione by delivering cysteine, the rate-limiting amino acid in GSH synthesis. Oral NAC is widely available as a supplement. At doses of 600 to 1,200 mg daily, it increases cellular glutathione in humans across multiple well-conducted clinical trials (Iskusnykh et al., 2023). It is the one intervention with a direct clinical proof-of-concept specifically for acetaminophen-related liver protection: if it works as an antidote after overdose, maintaining adequate NAC intake means the liver enters any acetaminophen exposure with fuller glutathione reserves.

GlyNAC: NAC Plus Glycine

A significant body of research from Baylor College of Medicine has established that older adults—the population most vulnerable to acetaminophen toxicity—are characteristically deficient in both cysteine and glycine, the two amino acids whose shortage most limits glutathione synthesis. Supplementing both together as GlyNAC (glycine plus N-acetylcysteine) has been shown in randomized clinical trials to restore glutathione to youthful levels, typically within two to four weeks of supplementation (Kumar et al., 2021; Kumar et al., 2023). A 16-week randomized controlled trial found that GlyNAC supplementation in older adults improved glutathione concentrations in muscle by 164% and in red blood cells by 225%, while reducing markers of oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, and inflammation (Kumar et al., 2023). This is particularly relevant for anyone over 60 who is regularly using acetaminophen.

Whey Protein

Whey protein is unusually rich in cysteine—the amino acid that most limits glutathione production. In a controlled study of healthy individuals, whey protein supplementation at 45 grams per day for 14 days increased lymphocyte glutathione levels by 24% in a dose-dependent fashion (Minich & Brown, 2019). A separate study in cancer patients found that 40 grams of whey protein isolate daily, combined with zinc and selenium, increased glutathione levels by approximately 12% and improved immune markers (Minich & Brown, 2019). For those who prefer food sources, cysteine-rich foods include eggs, poultry, legumes, sunflower seeds, and oats.

Alpha-Lipoic Acid

Alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) is a powerful antioxidant that both recycles used glutathione back to its active form and donates electrons to regenerate other antioxidants including vitamins C and E. In a clinical trial in HIV-infected adults, 300 mg of alpha-lipoic acid three times daily for six months significantly elevated blood total glutathione and improved lymphocyte response compared to placebo (Minich & Brown, 2019). ALA is particularly valuable in the context of oxidative stress from polypharmacy because it provides broad antioxidant support across multiple systems simultaneously. Doses of 300 to 600 mg daily are commonly studied in the clinical literature.

Sulforaphane from Cruciferous Vegetables

Sulforaphane—found in highest concentrations in broccoli sprouts, and present in broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts—activates the Nrf2 pathway, a master switch that upregulates the body’s own glutathione synthesis enzymes. It does not directly supply glutathione building blocks; instead it signals the liver to make more of its own. Clinical evidence supports sulforaphane’s ability to increase glutathione-related enzyme activity in humans (Minich & Brown, 2019). Broccoli sprouts contain roughly 10 to 100 times more sulforaphane than mature broccoli; a small amount daily—even a tablespoon of sprouts—delivers a meaningful dose.

Selenium

Selenium is an essential cofactor for glutathione peroxidase, the enzyme that uses glutathione to neutralize hydrogen peroxide and lipid peroxides—the very reactive species that NAPQI generates. Without adequate selenium, glutathione cannot function effectively even when present in sufficient quantity. Selenium supplementation at 200 micrograms daily has been shown to increase the expression and activity of glutathione-related enzymes in animal models, and population data consistently links selenium deficiency with impaired antioxidant status (Minich & Brown, 2019). Dietary sources include Brazil nuts (one or two daily provides the recommended amount), tuna, sardines, eggs, and whole grains.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) supports glutathione in two ways: it directly recycles oxidized glutathione back to its active reduced form, and it spares glutathione by handling some oxidative stress itself before GSH is called upon. A clinical study found that 500 mg of vitamin C daily for two weeks increased red blood cell glutathione levels by nearly 50% compared to baseline in healthy, non-smoking volunteers (Iskusnykh et al., 2023). Vitamin C is among the safest and most accessible interventions available.

What Depletes Glutathione — and What to Avoid

Equally important is understanding what destroys glutathione. Chronic alcohol use is the most potent dietary depleter, reducing hepatic glutathione reserves by up to 52% in chronic heavy drinkers and specifically targeting the mitochondrial pool that protects against NAPQI (Sinclair et al., 2000). Fasting—even overnight fasting before surgery or a medical procedure—reduces glutathione synthesis significantly, which is why acetaminophen is particularly dangerous in patients who have been NPO (nothing by mouth). Cigarette smoke, chronic psychological stress, environmental toxins, and excessive exercise without adequate recovery all deplete glutathione. The combination of acetaminophen with any of these conditions multiplies hepatic risk.

The practical takeaway is straightforward: anyone who uses acetaminophen regularly, takes multiple medications, drinks alcohol, is over 60, or has any chronic illness should treat glutathione support as a routine health maintenance strategy—not an emergency response. The window for protecting your liver is before exposure, not after symptoms appear.

What All of This Means

The story of acetaminophen is a story about how a drug can become so embedded in medical culture that its risks stop being part of the conversation. It was approved as safer than drugs with serious problems. It became standard because it avoided aspirin’s GI effects. It became the default because aspirin was removed from pediatric use. It took over hospital formularies because NSAIDs cause kidney problems. At every step, it advanced by comparison—and at every step, the comparison was to something worse.

Meanwhile, the evidence accumulated. Fifty percent of acute liver failure. Five hundred deaths annually. Tens of thousands of emergency visits. Iatrogenic fatalities from IV dosing errors. Hidden doses in hundreds of combination products consumed by patients who have no idea they are taking it. A four-day delay before the damage becomes visible. A toxic threshold only two and a half times the recommended daily dose.

None of this makes acetaminophen a uniquely villainous drug. At the recommended dose, for a healthy person, without interactions, it does what it says it does. But the conditions under which it is actually used—polypharmacy, combination products, hospital settings, elderly patients, alcohol use, chronic pain requiring daily dosing—are precisely the conditions under which its safety margin evaporates.

The point of this article is not that you should never use acetaminophen. It is that the default assumption of safety is wrong, that the risks are proportionally much larger than its public image suggests, and that every person who takes it regularly deserves to understand those risks clearly. Because when you combine acetaminophen with the drugs you are already on, with the supplements you take, with the glass of wine at dinner, or with the catch-all cold medicines you take when you feel sick—you are not necessarily doing something unreasonable. You are just doing something that your body’s liver chemistry treats very differently from the marketing language on the bottle.

Informed consent is not just for surgical procedures. It applies to every drug in your medicine cabinet. And the drug that most urgently needs that conversation is the one we assume needs it least.

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Cancer is a Parasite Book Notes

Cancer is a Parasite is the #1 book in many Amazon categories like breast, lung and prostate cancer! The book is not in Barnes and Noble stores, which is obviously a huge disappointment. Some experts and others familiar with the business say that this is not unusual in that BN ceased being a primary bookstore long ago now focusing on calendars, gifts and stationary. Amazon is the place where books are sold. If you buy it on Amazon, please post your reactions and review on Amazon - a few words is all it takes. I think you can post comments on Amazon even if you obtained the book elsewhere. I would also ask that you comment here as well and as always, ask any questions that arise.

We are truly at a moment in time where a legitimate cure for cancer is about to enter the mainstream. The stars are aligned and the time is ripe for a real cure like fenbendazole. The ball is now in the court of the revamped Health and Human Services public health infrastructure. It is my hope that the shackles impeding progress from entrenched interests have been loosened enough to find the political will and courage to act in humanity’s best interests. It is truly a great time to be alive!

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Fenbendazole vs. Mebendazole vs. Albendazole vs. Flubendazole: The benzimidazoles are very similar chemically and they have very similar mechanisms of action with respect to disrupting microtubule function, specifically defined as binding to the colchicine-sensitive site of the beta subunit of helminithic (parasite) tubulin thereby disrupting binding of that beta unit with the alpha unit of tubulin which blocks intracellular transport and glucose absorption (Guerini et al., 2019). If someone asks you how fenbendazole kills the cancer cells, the answer is in italics in the previous sentence.

The class of drugs known as benzimidazoles includes fenbendazole, mebendazole, albendazole and flubendazole. Mebendazole is the form that is approved for human use while fenbendazole is approved for veterinary use. The main difference is the cost. Mebendazole is expensive ~$555 per 100 mg pill, while fenbendazole is inexpensive ~48 cents per 222 mg free powder dose (Williams, 2019). As you may recall, albendazole is the form used to treat intestinal parasites in India and these cost 2 cents per pill. FYI, to illustrate how Americans are screwed by Big Pharma, two pills of mebendazole cost just $4 in the UK, 27 cents per 100 mg pill in India and $555 per 100 mg pill in the US.

While most of the pre-clinical research uses mebendazole, probably because it is the FDA-approved-for-humans form of fenbendazole, virtually all of the self-treating clinical reports involve the use of fenbendazole. Because the pre-clinical cancer studies use mebendazole (ironically the human form of fenbendazole) and humans self-treat their cancers with fenbendazole (the animal form of mebendazole) it is very reasonable to assume that mebendazole and fenbendazole are functional equivalents with respect to cancer. It would be helpful if future pre-clinical and clinical investigations simply used fenbendazole as a practical matter. For the purposes of this Substack, fenbendazole, mebendazole and albendazole are used interchangably.

Where to get fenbendazole

In our experience and the experiences of those that write in, it appears that the three readily available brands of fenbendazole (Panacur-C, FenBen Labs, Happy Healing Labs) are equally effective. Panacur-C can be obtained locally in pet stores, while they all can be obtained from Amazon. The article on Questions & Answers discusses the brands of fenbendazole in detail and shows photos of the various brands referenced.

If you would like to report your experiences with fenbendazole you can do so privately by email myfenbendazole@proton.me or more publicly in the Comments section in any of the articles. Also, if you know of people who’ve tried fenbendazole, and it didn’t work, we’d be especially interested in hearing from you now. Understanding the conditions and factors that enhance or impede the success of fenbendazole in treating cancer are valuable.

Disclaimer:

Statements on this website have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The contents of this website is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. This website does not provide any kind of health or medical advice of any kind. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The case reports presented reflect the real-life experiences and opinions of other readers or users of the website. The experiences of those readers or users are personal to those particular readers/users and may not necessarily be representative of all readers/users. We do not claim, and you should not assume, that all other readers/users will have the same experiences. Do your own research, consult with relevant medical professionals before attempting to self-treat for any condition.