Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
6d

I’m 63 and no longer take any medication. Five years ago I was on six different medications and in terrible shape. Doc told me to get it together and get used to it because it was old age. That I would have to learn to live with the pain.

I eventually went on a carnivore diet figuring why not? What else have I got to lose. I weighted 105 pounds when I went carnivore. I’m now 125 pounds.

Im almost two years in and I feel better than I did at forty. I take zero meds. I have zero inflammation. No pain. No brain fog and life is good.

My husband reversed his COPD and slowed his dementia way down.

I only wish I had known about this way of eating in my forties. Especially going through menopause. I about lost my mind in my forties.

I no longer go to doctors. I take my husband, but I don’t go. I do not trust the medical community at all.

Just last week doctor wanted to do a colonoscopy on my husband. No! Why? Why would my husband need a colonoscopy at stage five dementia? Doc said incase he has cancer.. what? Well… if he had cancer… he is going to die of cancer. Maybe?

We have already told the medical community that we do not want life saving interventions. That my husband does not want to be kept alive by body only. Plus, we scared of this doctor because he already told us that if we didn’t do exactly as we were told that he would drop us for wasting his time and we live in very rural area. He must take the statins are doc will no longer see him. We feel like little children. We not allowed to question the doctor.

Change your diet. The rest will eventually fall into place. It took over a year for my IBD to resolve. But, only took a few weeks for the inflammation to go away. I’m still healing and I’ll take that.

The medical community is scary. I plan to stay away from it if I can.

Reply
Share
11 replies by Ben Fen and others
Double Mc's avatar
Double Mc
7d

I have forwarded this post to several people. This information should be talked about much more frequently, and if I am ever hospitalized, I will be questioning the painkillers. Thank you.

Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Fen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture